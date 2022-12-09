Offset Claims He's in a 'Dark Place' in Wake of Migos Member Takeoff's Murder

Migos rapper Offset is having difficulty processing the loss of his cousin and bandmate, Takeoff. The rapper was gunned down at a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. He was just 28 years old. His group members and musical peers have described him as the glue of the group, and the person responsible for creating their iconic and unique sound. He was memorized in a star-studded ceremony in Atlanta at the State Farm Arena, with both Migos rappers Offset and Quavo giving heartfelt speeches. Chloe Bailey and Justin Beiber hit the stage to perform. Now, Offset is opening up on social media about how hard things are to process. The 30-year-old tweeted on Dec. 8 that he was "in a dark place" alongside a middle finger emoji. Most assume it's due to Takeoff's shocking death.

His tweet comes days after an arrest was made in connection to Takeoff's murder. Page Six reports Houston police announced they arrested and charged 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark with murder for Takeoff's death. His defense attorney, Letitia Quinones, maintains Clark's innocence, despite evidence pointing to Clark potentially preparing to flee to Mexico before his arrest.

His laywer also requested a bail review to reduce Clark's $2 million bond to a "reasonable amount" for someone who doesn't have a criminal history. Authorities also arrested Cameron Joshua, 22, charging him with the unlawful carrying of a weapon in connection to the fatal shooting.

It's not the first time Offset has poured his soul out online since the tragedy. On Nov. 15, he posted via Instagram: "My heart is shattered, and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words…I've been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it's reality, and reality feels like a nightmare." He added later in the post: "I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now," he wrote. "I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled."