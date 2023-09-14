NSYNC Fans Get Some Bad News After VMA Reunion

NSYNC fans are getting some bad news after the group's big MTV Video Music Awards reunion. According to a source who spoke to TMZ, despite the massive reaction from fans and peers, NSYNC has no plans to tour together of records a new album. The outlet states that Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick all had a great time reconnecting, but they don't plan on restarting their boy band career.

However, *NSYNC has announced that they've recorded one new single, which will be out later this month. The group recorded a song called "Better Place," their first song together in 20 years. The track is from the Trolls Band Together soundtrack and will be released on Sept. 29. Notably, Timberlake voices the character Branch in the Trolls film franchise, which certainly paved the way for this significant boy band return.

5 *NSYNC members walk into an elevator…. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/dIMLQTmf1P — *NSYNC (@NSYNC) September 13, 2023

While it's not happening yet, back in 2021 Timberlake told The Radio Times (via The Mirror) that he wouldn't rule out an *NSYNC reunion. "I don't have a crystal ball for what will happen with the music industry in the months, or years, to come. That's something that weighs on my mind in a heavy way," he said at the time, then going on to note that he was more focused presently on his new movie. "We will have to see what happens in terms of live music, and I appreciate the question, but my focus right now is on Palmer."

*NSYNC previously reunited in 2019 for a surprise performance with Ariana Grande at Coachella, though Timberlake was unable to join them. Fatone later revealed to Billboard that Timberlake's absence was simply due to obligations of a solo tour he was on at the time. However, the singer noted that it wasn't out of the question that the group could have a full and official reunion at some point in the future.

"Never say never," he said. "I mean, who knew we were going to be doing Coachella a few years ago? I think it just has to be the right time; we all have to be inspired in the moment. But I do think the world needs something again from *NSYNC. I always feel bad that there was no ending because we didn't have a final show, we didn't have a final tour, because we didn't know it was the final days. I think we owe it to the fans to give them something at some point. I just hope it's before I'm 80 years old," he laughed.