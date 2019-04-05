Mick Jagger: Rolling Stones Frontman Undergoes Successful Heart Valve Surgery

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has successfully completed heart valve surgery in New York. The legendary rockstar was forced to undergo the procedure after falling ill over the weekend, forcing the band to reschedule their North American No Filter Tour in order for Jagger to have surgery.

According to Billboard, doctors accessed Jagger’s heart valve through his “femoral artery” and the rocker is currently resting. He’ll reportedly be released at some point in the next few days, but doctors are currently monitoring his condition for any complications, including excess bleeding according to Billboard.

The Stones’ tour was originally set to begin in April but will now be pushed to July thanks to Jagger’s health. Surgeons were able to complete the operation using the minimally invasive transcatheter aortic valve replacement or TAVR procedure. This allowed the rockstar to avoid a major surgery that would’ve involved opening his chest and a hefty recovery.

Despite this procedure, Jagger is now expected to rest at least four to five days according to Billboard “so that the artery can heal without any severe bleeding issues.”

The band announced Jagger’s health issues and their tour delays on Sunday with an official statement on their social media accounts.

“Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment,” The band’s official statement said. “The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a full recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.”

The 75-year-old also released a statement apologizing to fans and said he really hates “letting you down like this.”

“I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can,” Jagger wrote. “Once again, huge apologies to everyone.”

With the postponement of their tour, the band will miss their planned appearance at Jazz Fest in New Orleans. Earlier on Thursday, the festival announced that Fleetwood Mac would be taking the Stones’ place. USA Today notes that the band will close the main stage on May 2 and those fans who paid higher ticket prices to see the Rolling Stones perform will get refunds.

The band will release a new compilation of their greatest hits on April 19 titled HONK. Their last album was 2016’s covers collection, Blue & Lonesome. Jagger also released an album as part of the group SuperHeavy in 2011 alongside Damian Marley and Joss Stone.