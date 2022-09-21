Metal Guitarist David Andersson Dead at 47

Soilwork guitarist David Andersson has died. The Swedish metal band confirmed Andersson's passing in a statement on Wednesday, Sept. 14, sharing that "alcohol and mental illness" contributed to his death. Anderson, was also a member of the offshoot hard rock outfit The Night Flight Orchestra, was 47.

In their Wednesday statement, Soilwork said they were "deeply saddened" to share the tragic news with their fans. The band remembered Andersson as "one of a kind and a brilliant man in so many ways. He was our guitarist for more than 10 years and had a big impact on Soilwork's musical journey forward," before confirming, "sadly alcohol and mental illness took you away from us." Writing that they "will miss him dearly," the band vowed to "carry the musical legacy that he was a part of." Soilwork sent their "deepest condolences" to Andersson's family before writing that they are "forever grateful for the time we spent with you and all the good laughs. Thank you Dr. Dave. See you on the other side."

Formed in Helsingborg, Sweden in the mid-'90s, per Loudwire, Soilwork released nine studio albums before Andersson joined the group in 2012. With Andersson at the guitar, the band went on to release several more albums with Andersson contributing on guitar, bass, and piano, including The Infinite Living (2013), Beyond the Infinite (2014), Live in the Heart of Helsinki (2015), The Ride Majestic (2015), Death Resonance (2016), Verkligheten (2019), and Övergivenheten (2022). Andersson performed with the band up until his death. He also performed with The Night Flight Orchestra alongside Soilwork singer Björn 'Speed' Strid.

Andersson's passing came just weeks after Soilwork their album Övergivenheten. In a statement shared to Instagram on the one-month release date anniversary of the album, Soilwork noted that Andersson "poured so much of himself into this album and together we created something really special." The band went on to share that they "will carry on the musical legacy of this band and continue to present 'Övergivenheten' to our fans, and bring the new songs on the road around the world in David's memory." According to Soilwork, they will announce "upcoming touring activities" in the near future and their previously announced Australian tour "will move on as scheduled." Amid the outpouring of tributes and condolences sent amid Andersson's passing, Soilwork added, "we would also like to thank everyone for reaching out paying their respect and condolences as well as sharing beautiful memories with this band and David. Thank you for your compassion and understanding."