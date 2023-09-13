Megadeth Member Backs out of Fall Tour Over Family Issue

A member of legendary thrash metal band Megadeth has backed out of the group's fall tour over a family issue. Recently, Megadeth founder Dave Mustaine revealed that guitarist Kiko Loureiro will not be joining them on the road for the next string of concert dates on their "Crush The World" tour. However, the situation is only temporary, and they have already lined up a fill-in guitarist, Teemu Mäntysaari from Finnish power metal band Wintersun.

Addressing Megadeth's "Droogies" — a name given to their fanbase — Mustaine shared, " Kiko has had something come up in his family life that requires him to miss this next leg of our 'Crush The World' tour." Mustaine later added, "We will not be cancelling the tour, and we'll introduce you to Teemu on September 6th in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at the Revel Arena. We are asking for your support and understanding at this time." He then concluded his message, "Love and Bruises."

In his own statement, Loureiro said, "Our new record The Sick, The Dying, and The Dead and our 'Crush The World' tour have been great. The worldwide chart positions have been our best yet! We want to really thank you for that. I have something that is difficult to share, but we always like to keep you informed with the truth. I have to leave the tour for now, to be home with my children, and to help them face the difficult challenges that arise from us being 'Dads that work away from home.'"

Loureiro continued "I found a guitarist, Teemu Mäntysaari, to fill in for me during the fall, and I think you'll be very happy. He's an amazing, incredible player. I have shared this with my partner in shred, Dave Mustaine, and to no surprise, he said, "Go! Go be there for your family and keep us posted!" To my band mates and all of our fans around the world, see you all very soon, back out on the Killing Road!"

Megadeth recently wrapped up a European tour, in August, and are now back on the road in North America. They kick off a show in Grantville, Pennsylvania on Friday, Sept. 15, and finish the tour at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California on Oct. 6. Over the next few weeks, they'll make stops throughout the U.S., with one show in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Click here for the full list of Megadeth tour dates.