Legendary Singer-Songwriter Injured on Hike, Cancels Concert Tour

Legendary singer-songwriter John Hiatt has been forced to cancel the remainder his 2023 tour after he was hospitalized. The singer, known for songs like "Sure As I'm Sittin' Here" and "Have a Little Faith in Me," suffered a "debilitating fracture" and other injuries after he fell while hiking in Grundy County, Tennessee earlier this month.

"We want to inform everyone that John recently took a bad fall off a hiking trail and sustained lacerations, bruising and a debilitating fracture," a statement shared to the musician's website informed fans. Although the statement didn't reveal further information regarding the incident or Hiatt's specific injuries, it went on to thank "the amazing efforts of the Grundy County EMS, Rangers of the South Cumberland State Park, and doctors, nurses and staff at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, he is now recovering at home under the care of his personal doctor and is expected to make a full recovery."

The length of Hiatt's recovery was not shared, but the statement did confirm that due to his injuries, Hiatt will no longer be able to complete his remaining 2023 shows, which have been canceled. The statement continued, "Unfortunately, this means John has to cancel all shows scheduled for the remainder of 2023. He feels terrible that he has to cancel. The promoters will be providing information about refunds so please check back with them for those details." It concluded, "We appreciate your understanding and prayers while John is on the mend. He will see everyone soon."

In July, Hiatt announced that he would join four-time Grammy-winning singer, composer, and actor Lyle Lovett for a run of fall tour dates. The tour, featuring an arrangements of various Lovett originals from his critically acclaimed album 12th of June, was set to kick off on Oct. 2 at the legendary Carnegie Hall in New York City on Oct. 2 before heading to Ithaca and Wilmington. Other shows on the "Together On Stage" tour included stops in Westhampton Beach, New York; Collingswood, New Jersey; Troy, New York; and Buffalo, New York. The tour was then set to embark on a Canadian leg, with shows in Toronto and Ontario, before heading back to the U.S. and concluding in Easton, Pennsylvania on Oct. 22. While all shows have been wiped from Hiatt's website, Lovett's website still lists tour dates. Hiatt's scheduled performances prior to the Together On Stage have also been cleared from his site, including a Sept. 21 performance at the Barrymore Theatre in New York City.