Kali Uchis: Age, Bio, Net Worth and More About the 'Telepatia' Singer

Kali Uchis, born Karly-Marina Loaiza, has scored a viral hit with the song "Telepatia," but she has been working in the music business for almost a decade. The 26-year-old began her career after graduating high school, releasing her first mixtape in August 2012. Since then, she has released two studio albums, two EPs, and several singles. She has also worked with rapper Tyler, the Creator several times, including the 2017 hit "See You Again."

Uchis was born on July 17, 1994 in Alexandria, Virginia. Her parents are Colombian and fled Colombia in the early 1990s. He met Urchis' mother in the U.S. After Uchis was born, her father moved back to Colombia and she often spent her summers there. During a recent Rolling Stone interview, Uchis said her parents both live in Colombia now. "I was blessed to go to school in Virginia and visit Colombia – my family is still there, and my parents are there now," Uchis explained at the time. "I got to experience both worlds in a way. I feel like that was really nice to have as a kid, and I would definitely want to give that to my own kid, the ability to have multiple places to call home. But Virginia is tricky because basically, it’s between the North and the South."

After graduating from T.C. Williams High School, Uchis released her mixtape, Drunken Babble. Just two years after it was released, she recorded "On Edge" with rap legend Snoop Dogg. Her EP Por Vida followed in 2015, featuring her first work with Tyler, the Creator. Her first studio album, Isolation, was released in 2018. In April 2020, Uchis released the EP To Feel Alive, which she recorded at home while self-isolating during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. She finally got to release her second studio album, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), in November.

The singles on her new album are "Aquí Yo Mando" and "La Luz," but "Telepatia" is the song that is getting the most attention lately. It recently became a viral hit on TikTok, inspiring her to share a video explaining the influences of the song. "I wrote this song about spiritually being with someone I physically couldn't and while making it, I sent telepathic healing energy to everyone," Uchis explained. "Many say it transfers serotonin/love they can physically feel bcoz [sic] this song heals and makes you a better human being."

Uchis now lives in Valley Village, California, where she bought a home in 2019. Her net worth is an estimated $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But do not expect her to take it easy anytime soon. The singer, who earned a second Grammy nomination for "10%" with Kaytanada earlier this year, is out to change how people perceive Latin music.

“[Anglophone audiences] don’t know anything about the roots of Latin music — they think Latin music should just sound like, riki-tiki-ta!” Uchis recently told The Los Angeles Times as she rolled her eyes. “They think [Latinas are] beneath them like we’re all just maids for the ‘real’ Americans. But then there are people in Latin America who say I’m not really Latina because I was born in the U.S.”

Uchis is also openly bisexual. “I’ve been bisexual my whole life," she explained to the Los Angeles Times. "People are constantly trying to find something to invalidate. I want more people in the Latin community to feel like they can express themselves freely and not have to confine themselves. That’s why it was so important to me to make this album — I want to show them what Latin music can be."