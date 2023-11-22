Daryl Hall Just Sued John Oates

The blue-eyed soul duo that ruled the '80s now seem to be at definite odds with each other.

Daryl Hall and John Oates won't be making beautiful music together anytime soon. According to Deadline and several reports, Hall has sued his longtime musical bandmate and was awarded a restraining order against the formerly mustached musician in the process.

As Deadline notes, the documents regarding the details of the lawsuit are sealed due to it being a contract/debt matter. But Philadelphia magazine did dig up that the restraining order request was granted and will begin on Nov. 30.

Daryl Hall filed a lawsuit yesterday against John Oates in Nashville Chancery Court. At least for now, all of the filings in the litigation are under seal. — Nate Rau (@tnnaterau) November 17, 2023

The group formed in 1970 in Philly, eventually ramping up to their peak starting in 1974 and on through the end of the '80s. But last year, some frays started to show publicly and Hall seemed reluctant to speak too much on the relationship.

"I don't have any plans to work with John. I mean, whatever. Time will tell," he told the Los Angeles Times in 2022. He added that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, they had been recording together, but "perceptions change."

"Life changed, everything changed," Hall added. "I'm more interested in pursuing my own world. And so is John."

Hall continued with the cryptic details during an appearance on Bill Maher's podcast in 2022. "You think John Oates is my partner? ... He's my business partner. He's not my creative partner," Hall told the host."John and I are brothers, but we are not creative brothers. We are business partners. We made records called Hall & Oates together, but we've always been very separate, and that's a really important thing for me."

Despite the current attitudes and split, it is hard to deny the impact the duo had on their music. They have a bevy of singles on the Billboard charts, including six songs reaching the top of the Hot 100. This includes popular songs like "Rich Girl," "Kiss on my Lips," "Private Eyes," "Maneater," and "Out of Touch" to name a few.

Hall & Oates was also inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2003, following it with admission into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. Despite the cold relationship today, the group has never officially broken up.