‘Dance Moms’ Alum JoJo Siwa Seemingly Dissed by Rapper DaBaby in New Freestyle, Leaving Social Media Confused

By BreAnna Bell

JoJo Siwa was seemingly dissed by DaBaby in his latest freestyle, prompting much confusion on social media as fans speculated why the "Masterpiece" rapper would have anything negative to say about the young star. While some Twitter users laughed ludicrously at the idea of the 29-year-old being embedded in rap beef with the Dance Moms alum, some users decoded the message he left in his rhyme.

The rapper released his own version of the currently viral single "Beatbox" by Spotem Gottem on Friday. In his version, he raps, "Turn me up, n–– gon' see why/ N––, you a b––, JoJo Siwa (B––)." One Twitter user speculates DaBaby meant for the line to be a play on words as he say "see why" and "Siwa". "It's called rapping," they tweeted.

For some, the comedy was too hilarious to overlook. The rapper has a young daughter who likely watches JoJo Siwa's content on the internet. 

prevnext

"JoJo Siwa when somebody ask her about the beef with DaBaby," this user joked on Twitter.

prevnext

Some users found it funny that the rapper, who has a reported net worth of $3 million, would be taking shots at Siwa. Siwa's net worth is allegedly $14 million. 

prevnext

"what kind of beef could DaBaby possibly have with JoJo Siwa," this user asked. 

prevnext

"Out of all the people on the INTERNET... jojo siwa.... girl wut?" this user wrote in confusion. 

prevnext

The memes continued as users continued to laugh at the seemingly crazy idea that the rapper would be upset with Siwa, who is 17 years old. 

prevnext
0comments

Someone joked the star could possibly make a diss record in response. 

prev
Start the Conversation

of