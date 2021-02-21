‘Dance Moms’ Alum JoJo Siwa Seemingly Dissed by Rapper DaBaby in New Freestyle, Leaving Social Media Confused

JoJo Siwa was seemingly dissed by DaBaby in his latest freestyle, prompting much confusion on social media as fans speculated why the "Masterpiece" rapper would have anything negative to say about the young star. While some Twitter users laughed ludicrously at the idea of the 29-year-old being embedded in rap beef with the Dance Moms alum, some users decoded the message he left in his rhyme.

The rapper released his own version of the currently viral single "Beatbox" by Spotem Gottem on Friday. In his version, he raps, "Turn me up, n–– gon' see why/ N––, you a b––, JoJo Siwa (B––)." One Twitter user speculates DaBaby meant for the line to be a play on words as he say "see why" and "Siwa". "It's called rapping," they tweeted.