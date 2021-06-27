Courtney Love Accuses Olivia Rodrigo of Stealing Classic Hole Album Cover Look

✖

Olivia Rodrigo's album Sour has been one of the most popular releases of 2021, with songs like "driver's license" and "good 4 u" being nearly inescapable. However, not everyone is pleased with Rodrigo's burgeoning career. Hole frontwoman Courtney Love saw Rodrigo's prom-inspired promotional art for Sour and claimed that the High School Musical: The Musical - The Series star stole the look from the iconic album art from the Hole record Live Through This.

Love shared Rodrigo's picture on her social media with the caption "Spot the difference! [hashtag twinning]!" and tagged Rodrigo in it. Rodrigo had shared the image on Twitter with the caption "Since I never got to go to prom, I wanted to throw a little prom party with my fav ppl (you guys obvs)," and she wrote "love u and live through this sooooo much" on Love's post. "Olivia - you're welcome," Love responded to the 18-year-old. "My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtney Love Cobain (@courtneylove)

This response seemed a bit petty, and Love continued to rant about the homage on Facebook. She called Rodrigo's creative decision "rude," and while she was used to people copying her work, Love declared "manners is manners." This was not the end of Love's Facebook comments rant. "Stealing an original idea and not asking permission is rude," she wrote in response to one follower's comment. "There is no way to be elegant about it. I’m not angry. It happens all the time to me. And he really I’m very gracious or say nothing. But this was bad form. That’s not bullying or bomb throwing. This persons music has nothing to do with my life. Possibly never will. It was rude and I have every right to stick up for my work. Don’t gatekeep me! I’m honorable as f— to my fellow artists, and I expect the same."

Love also called out Disney in her comments. "I’ve informed her [and] I await her flowers and note. I hope it’s long," she explained. "Does Disney teach kids reading and writing? God knows. Let’s see. Yes this is rude. Rage inducing? Honey if I had a dollar for [every time] this happens? I’d be real rich!" When people started pointing out that both Sour and Live Through This seemingly paid homage to the classic film Carrie, Love took umbrage with the insinuation that her idea wasn't original. "And just to clarify? The Brian de Palma classic Carrie is another thing," Love wrote. "My cover was my original idea. A thing you maybe have to actually live life to acquire? I don’t know. Anyway. Disney? Yes it’s rude."