Watch: French Man Nails Perfect Freddie Mercury Routine During Lockdown Balcony Performance

A man in France has tried to make the most of quarantine by channeling the late Freddie Mercury. On April 27, Boston's Rock 92.9 noticed that Rex Chapman tweeted a video that featured a man really committing to his rendition of Queen's "I Want To Break Free." A fitting anthem for the time.

The anonymous performer was in a white tank top and jeans which the Queen frontman wore in their infamous 1985 performance at Live Aid. Instead of Mercury's trademark shortened microphone stand, the man makes use of his vacuum cleaner. Some Twitter users even noticed that the man's housemates, who seem wholly unimpressed, could be an homage to the song's original video. As evidenced throughout the 27-second clip, it's quite the passionate rendition.

Quarantined in France — this guy doing his best Freddie Mercury on the balcony while playing “I Want to Break Free” is the Twitter content I’m here for...🌎❤️😂🤣pic.twitter.com/YYtiz005gX — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 27, 2020

Like much of the world, France has been dealing with the fallout created by coronavirus, which has currently infected more than 3 million people around the globe. On April 13, French President Emmanuel Marcon made the decision to cancel the Tour de France, along with all public events with large crowds until mid-July. The organizers of the race are working hard to set a new date for the Tour de France, though nothing has been set. "Given that it's now impossible that the Tour starts at its planned date, we are consulting with the (International Cycling Union) to try and find new dates."

Back in March, luxury-goods conglomerate LVMH, which includes brands Louis Vuitton, Fendi and Moët & Chandon, announced it was converting three of its largest perfume manufacturing facilities to produce hand sanitizer. "Given the risk of a shortage of hydroalcoholic gel in France, Bernard Arnault has instructed the LVMH Perfumes & Cosmetics business to prepare its production sites to manufacture substantial quantities of hydroalcoholic gel to be provided to public authorities," the company wrote in a statement.

It went on to say that "LVMH will, therefore, use all the production facilities of its Perfumes & Cosmetics brands in France to produce large quantities of hydroalcoholic gel from Monday," and added that the gel will be delivered free of charge to French health agencies and to the Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris, Europe's largest teaching hospital system.