Classic Rock Star Retires From Touring

Life on the road has reached its end for one classic rock star, starting the new year in a new phase of their career. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Myles Goodwin, the final remaining founding member of April Wine, has announced his retirement from touring beginning in March.

"Although I'm still in the band writing, recording the guys and producing, I am now officially retired from touring," Goodwin wrote in a statement. "My last stage performance after 50+ years on the road will be in Nova Scotia, March 2, 2023. It all started here and ends here for me."

At 74 years old, it's a pretty good run for a rock and roller. Ending touring is one of those moments every musician goes through, especially when it is your lifeline in the later years. "I will miss the shows, the fans and the other bands that have been friends for years, but health reasons have made this decision necessary," he added.

Goodwin will continue to record, including some of his solo work which has been his real output in recent years. The last April Wine studio album, their 16th, dropped back in 2006.

"These days I record for me, no one else really, and that's a good and healthy thing," Goodwin said in a 2018 interview. "And I've earned the right as an artist, I believe, to follow my heart. I have had great support from fans no matter what I tried – and I appreciate that very much, by the way."

The singer and guitarist formed the Canadian band alongside Jimmy Henman, David Henman and Ritchie Henman back in 1969. The group would reach its peak success starting in 1972 and eventually ending for the first time in 1985. The band is best known for their second album, On Record, which spawned a pair of hits in the top 40. This includes "Bad Side of the Moon" and a cover of Hot Chocolate's "You Could Have Been a Lady."