Classic Rock Band Returns With First Album in 7 Years

Legendary multi-platinum rock band Foghat is returning to the music scene. Seven years after the release of 2018's Slow Ride, the English rock band – consisting of founding member/drummer Roger Earl, guitarist/engineer/co-producer Bryan Bassett, singer/bassist Rodney O'Quinn and singer/guitarist Scott Holt – is set to debut their first new album, Sonic Mojo, on Nov. 10, marking their 17th studio album and first in seven years.

The upcoming album will be issued via Foghat Records which is distributed by Select-O-Hits (part of the Sun Records family), and sees the band "tip their hat to great artists that came before them," per a press release. Sonic Mojo features songs written by Willie Dixon, B.B. King, and Chuck Berry. The new album also includes three songs co-written by late Savoy Brown singer-guitarist Kim Simmonds, who passed away in December 2022 and gave Earl his first break back in 1967, including "Drivin' On," the first single from the album that was release on Aug. 25. The song "On' celebrates the swamp funk blues of Slim Harpo and the cosmic boogie of John Lee Hooker," according to Holt.

"I love playing and working with this band. During my almost 60-year music career, I have had the honor of playing with some really great musicians. Lonesome Dave, Rod Price, Craig MacGregor, Erik Cartwright, Nick Jameson, Tony Stevens and Jeff Howell to name some that have graced this band," Earl, the lone original member left in Foghat, said. "Many have sadly passed, some have retired or moved on, but I have to say that the current lineup has been one of the most inspirational for me, personally. Writing with Scott and [lead guitarist] Bryan [Bassett] has come easy. Words and ideas just seem to fall out at any time and another song is in the works. And [bassist] Rodney [O'Quinn's] input and bass playing has been invaluable. We are a band in every sense of the word."

Sonic Mojo will issue on CD, DD, and a Limited Edition 180g-weight neon purple color vinyl. The tracklist is as follows: "She's A Little Bit Of Everything," "I Don't Appreciate You," "Mean Women Blues," "Drivin' On," "Let Me Love You Baby," "How Many More Years," "Song For The Life," "Wish I'd A Been There," "Time Slips Away," "Black Days & Blue Nights," "She's Dynamite," and "Promised Land."

Foghat, currently have North American tour dates scheduled from now through early 2024, was formed in 1971 after Earl and Dave Peverett left Savoy Brown. Well-known for the use of electric slide guitar in its music, the band has earned eight Gold records, one Platinum record and one double-Platinum record. Sonic Mojo, the group's 17th studio album, is set to release on Nov. 10.