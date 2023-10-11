Classic Rock Band Return With New Album, Their 1st in 7 Years

After seven years of waiting, legendary multi-platinum rock band Foghatwill release their long-awaited 17th studio album this year. The group – consisting of founding member/drummer Roger Earl, guitarist/engineer/co-producer Bryan Bassett, singer/bassist Rodney O'Quinn and singer/guitarist Scott Holt – announced in August that they will release Sonic Mojo on Nov. 10th via Foghat Records, marking their first new album since 2018's Slow Ride.

The upcoming album sees the band "tip their hat to great artists that came before them," according to a press release, with songs written by Willie Dixon, B.B. King, and Chuck Berry. The 12-track album also includes three songs co-written by late Savoy Brown singer-guitarist Kim Simmonds, who passed away in December 2022 and gave Earl his first break back in 1967. Among those songs is "Drivin' On," which Holt said "celebrates the swamp funk blues of Slim Harpo and the cosmic boogie of John Lee Hooke." The song was released on Aug. 25 as the first single from the album.

Ahead of the album's release, Foghat in September also dropped the second single from the album, "She's A Little Bit Of Everything," co-written by the late Kim Simmonds from Savoy Brown. Of the song, Holt said, per Rock & Blues Muse, "what an honor to be part of a song written by Kim and performed with Roger! It's a straight rock and roll track that celebrates women! In all of her power, grace and beauty. What else is there to celebrate if not women?!?" Blabbermouth reports that Foghat will release one more song, "I Don't Appreciate You," on Oct. 20. The song was written by the four Foghat members.

"I love playing and working with this band. During my almost 60-year music career, I have had the honor of playing with some really great musicians. Lonesome Dave, Rod Price, Craig MacGregor, Erik Cartwright, Nick Jameson, Tony Stevens and Jeff Howell to name some that have graced this band," Earl, the lone original member left in Foghat, said. "Many have sadly passed, some have retired or moved on, but I have to say that the current lineup has been one of the most inspirational for me, personally. Writing with Scott and [lead guitarist] Bryan [Bassett] has come easy. Words and ideas just seem to fall out at any time and another song is in the works. And [bassist] Rodney [O'Quinn's] input and bass playing has been invaluable. We are a band in every sense of the word."

Sonic Mojo will be available as a single CD with 12-tracks and a six-page gatefold cover, as well as an 11-track, limited-edition 180-gram, purple neon vinyl. The tracklist is as follows: "She's A Little Bit Of Everything," "I Don't Appreciate You," "Mean Women Blues," "Drivin' On," "Let Me Love You Baby," "How Many More Years," "Song For The Life," "Wish I'd A Been There," "Time Slips Away," "Black Days & Blue Nights," "She's Dynamite," and "Promised Land."