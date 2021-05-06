These Celebrity Heavy Metal Fans Might Surprise You

In March, during the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, Body Count won Best Metal Performance for their song "Bum Rush," but what surprised many is that the group is fronted by a very recognizable celebrity. Ice-T, who is both an accomplished rapper and actor, is the vocalist for the hardcore metal band. He has been starring in NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit since 2000, but has been putting out records with Body Count since 1992. On the band's 2017 album, Bloodlust, Ice-T proudly states that legendary thrash band Slayer is one of his favorite groups. Body Count then goes on to cover two classic Slayer tunes on the album: "Raining Blood" and "Postmortem." Over the years, a number of high-profile metal musicians have appeared on Body Count tracks, including Dave Mustaine (Megadeth), Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed), Randy Blythe (Lamb of God), and the late Riley Gale (Power Trip). Tonight we go for the Grammy! 'Best Metal Performance' Hey, you never know..... Thanks for all the support! @BodyCountOfficial pic.twitter.com/ZosmMlzTNG — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 14, 2021 On the band's most recent album, 2020's Carnivore, Evanescence singer Amy Lee was featured, as was former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo. The and also paid homage to another one of their metal influences, Motorhead, by delivering their own version of the band's classic song "Ace of Spades." Ice-T's history with metal music is well-documented however, and may not really come as a surprise. If you're curious about who else in Hollywood might be a celebrity metalhead, scroll down for our list!

Carrie Underwood (Photo: Getty / Jason Kempin/ACMA2020) In April, Carrie Underwood sat down with CBS News correspondent Michelle Miller for a CBS Sunday Morning interview and, quite unexpectedly, revealed that she is a little bit of a metalhead. At least, when she's exercising. The country music superstar shared that she like to listen to metalcore band I Prevail when she works out. "Their Trauma album is one that I have on repeat when I'm working out." Underwood then pointed out, "There's a lot of not-children-friendly words on it. That's important to note." She joked, "I'm like, 'Don't go buy, you know, My Savior [her new Christian music record] and then go buy Trauma and be like, 'Carrie Underwood told me to.'" prevnext

Demi Lovato (Photo: Simone Joyner/Getty Images) One of the most surprising names to many when talking about celebrity metalheads is pop singer Demi Lovato. During a 2008 interview with MTV, the Camp Rock star named bands like Lamb of God, Job for a Cowboy, Maylene and the Sons of Disaster, and Abigail Williams. She also said that Norwegian black metal band Dimmu Borgir was one of her favorite live bands. "It's so completely different from anything else," Lovato said of her love of metal at the time. "You've got vocals that I can't do, the double bass drums, the incredible guitar solos ... every part of the band does more difficult stuff than your average rock band does. I listen to these bands, and I wish I could do all of that, but I can't." prevnext

Jim Carrey (Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Jim Carrey is the type of personality that at first when you hear he's a metalhead you think, "really?" But once you think about it, it kind of makes perfect sense. His affinity for metal has been documented as far back as one of his earliest appearances on the Arsenio Hall show in the early '90s when he talked about listening to British grindcore band Napalm Death. Later, he managed to get another one of his favorite bands — Florida death metal legends Cannibal Corpse — into a scene in Ace Venture: Pet Detective. prevnext

Michael Fassbender (Photo: FOX) Michael Fassbender has starred in numerous film franchises, from X-Men to Aliens. Fans might be surprised to found out, though, that he's an old-school metalhead. Metal Injection once reported that Fassbender gave an interview wherein he said that Metallica "was a big influence" in him growing up. "Nowadays, people just listen to everything, it’s great, but back when I was at school, high school, you were a Goth or you were into grunge or you were into punk or you were into metal and that kind of defined your style — in what you wore and the groups you hang out with," Fassbender went on to say. "I think in places, you know, growing up in the countryside, I think music is a very big deal for teenagers and especially in places away from cities. It’s kind of the one outlet you can get. There’s not a lot of options other than, you know, fields and mountains which are beautiful and great, but in terms of any action it was found through some sort of music," he added. "So yeah, heavy metal was big." The outlet also noted that he is said to be a big fan of bands like Sepultura, Iron Maiden, and Slayer as well. prevnext

Nicolas Cage In all fairness, Nic Cage being a metalhead is not all that surprising considering his son Weston Cage used to play in a black metal band, but it is pretty cool. Not only was he a supportive dad when it came to his son's band, Eyes of Noctum, but Weston once said in an interview that his dad was also into some other iconic black metal bands. "He likes Darkthrone and he likes Satyricon as well," Weston said of Nic's taste in metal, as reported by Metal Injection. prevnext

Colin Hanks (Photo: Getty / Patrick McMullan) Tom Hanks may often be referred to as the "nicest guy in Hollywood," but that didn't seem to stop his son Colin Hanks from becoming a bit of a metalhead. During a podcast interview earlier in 2018, Hanks name-dropped both Far and the Deftones as bands he was a big fan of growing up, eventually mentioning Primus as well. "I was a big Primus fan growing up. I was obsessed with them… I was really drawn to them because they were so different. And that was really sort of like the big thing for me growing up," Hanks said, per Metal Injection. prevnext

Bill Burr (Photo: Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images) Not many people realized that comedian Bill Burr is an avid drummer, and even less people know that he's a metal fan. During a podcast in 2017, Burr mentioned that his drum teacher recommended he check out Meshuggah, which he did, but felt it was "too advanced" for him at the time. He eventually came back to the band later and ended up becoming a big fan. "I had this Meshuggah album for the longest time and I went back and listened to it and I think I’m finally starting to like… I always knew it was amazing but now I am actually f—ing into it." he said in the podcast, as reported by Metal Injection. "I keep listening to that first song — I’m babystepping my way into it, this music is way advanced for my limited musical abilities," Burr added. "But that first song "Stengah" … the drumming on that, the whole f—ing thing is unbelievable." prevnext

Glenn Howerton (Photo: NBC) Fans will know Glenn Howerton as Dennis from It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia and disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin on NBC's A.P. Bio, but it turns out he's also into some pretty heavy metal as well. On Twitter, a fan asked Howerton if he likes "any hard rock/metal" music, to which he replied that indeed he did. "Gojira is amazing," Howerton said, mentioning the French technical metal band. Gojira is amazing. Faith No More was the first band to make me appreciate how fun metal can be. https://t.co/qYRcDNwP3P — Glenn Howerton (@GlennHowerton) December 27, 2017 "Faith No More was the first band to make me appreciate how fun metal can be," he added. prevnext

XXXtentacion (Photo: Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS via Getty Images) Controversial rapper XXXtentacion died on June 18, 2018, leaving behind a vexed legacy of "art vs. artist." One thing that is not debatable about the 20-year-old's past, though, is his love of heavy metal music, which he never denied was an influence on him. A number of tracks that the rapper put out have clear metal elements ("King," "schizophrenia") and he even sampled Slipknot on a track called "Off The Wall." He also featured punk drummer Travis Barker (Blink-182, Transplants) on a track from his last album, ?, and appeared on very metal track from rapper Craig Xen titled "Crucify Thy Infant, Son of W—." prevnext