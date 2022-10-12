Brandy Reportedly Hospitalized After Medical Incident at Her Home

Singer Brandy was reportedly hospitalized Tuesday after possibly suffering a seizure at her home in Los Angeles. Law enforcement sources told TMZ Wednesday they were called to the Moesha star's home to respond to a health emergency. Brandy, whose full name is Brandy Norwood, is expected to recover. She later thanked fans for their support and said she is "getting the rest" she needs after she was dehydrated.

Emergency medical services were called to Brandy's home at about noon. Sources with direct knowledge of the incident told TMZ it is believed that "The Boy Is Mine" singer suffered a seizure. She is still being treated at a nearby hospital, where her parents are with her. It appears that she will recover. TMZ added that it is unclear if Brandy did have a seizure or if there was another medical incident.

pic.twitter.com/HExdT4qgDZ — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) October 12, 2022

"To my beloved fam, friends, and starz thank you for sending love and light my way," Brandy wrote on Twitter. "I am following doctors' orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon."

Brandy has been working under the radar lately. Her most recent public appearance was back in July, when she attended Jenifer Lewis' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. In January, she performed the national anthem at the NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, stunning fans at home. She released her most recent album, B7, in July 2020. The album features the song "Love Again," which earned Brandy her latest Grammy nomination. In September, Brandy joined Mariah Carey to record a new version of "The Roof (When I Feel the Need)."

There has also been drama in the Norwood family recently. Over the summer, her brother, rapper Ray J, surprisingly got a tattoo of his sister's face on his leg. "FULL LEG TATT — I had to start with my best friend," he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, reports Page Six. The tattoo also includes the words "Best Friends" and "4 Ever" written on Brandy's face. Brandy showed her support, writing "Brooooooo" in the comments.

Just last week, Ray J shocked fans by posting concerning videos that led some to be worried he might take his own life. The posts have since been deleted, and a source told Page Six he is "fine" and "everything is OK" with the rapper. The videos were allegedly filmed while Ray J was on vacation with Princess Love, his on-again, off-again wife. Brandy showed support for her brother on Instagram on Oct. 7 by publishing an old photo of the two. "Need you, bro," she wrote.