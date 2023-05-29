Billie Eilish Slams 'Idiots' Calling Her a 'Sellout'

Billie Eilish ripped haters to shreds this weekend after seeing trolls criticize her as a "sellout" for expressing her femininity with her recent style choices. The "Bad Guy" singer reminded them how many slammed her for her "boyish" choices during the first five years of her career and are now complaining that she is moving in the opposite direction. "I can be both, you f—ing bozos," Eilish, 21, wrote.

Eilish began her comments on Saturday by posting a selfie to her Instagram Story. The message was in response to "some comments I be seeing sometimes," she wrote. In the accompanying caption, Eilish noted that for the first five years of her career, she was "getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy-ish and dressing how I did & constantly being told I'd be hotter if I acted like a woman." Now that she feels "comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or flirting," she was being called a "sellout." People started wondering "what happened to her" and "oMg iT's nOt thE sAmE biLlie she's just like the rest bla blah," Eilish wrote.

Billie Eilish responds to the WEIRDOS in her comment section who are trying to police what she wears and how she acts❤️



“i spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how i did…” pic.twitter.com/LSmH0Lcqvp — The Billie Eilish Society (@BillieSociety) May 27, 2023

"[Y]ou guys are true idiots," Eilish continued. "LOL, I can be BOTH you f-ing bozos. LET WOMEN EXIST! :))))"

Eilish was not done yet. She posted a smirking selfie with another message. "FUN FACT! Did you know that women are multifaceted?" she wrote. "Shocking right?? Believe it or not, women can be interested in multiple things." She included screaming and exploding-head emojis to make her point clear.

"Also, that feminity does not equal weakness???!!!! OMG?!" she wrote on another slide. "Insane right? Who knew?? And also totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times." Eilish posted one final selfie, with herself holding up a "peace-out" sign.

When Eilish shot to fame, she famously wore oversized hoodies and baggy pants. Over time, she has changed her look, leading up to the stunning gothic black gown at the 2023 Met Gala earlier this month. In 2021, Eilish told Elle she lost thousands of followers when she debuted a different look around the time she released her second album, Happier Than Ever.

"People hold on to these memories and have an attachment. But it's very dehumanizing," Eilish explained. "I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs... People are scared of big boobs." She also pointed out that many people her age are still finding out how they are. However, even her hair color changes get criticized on social media.

"The other day, I posted a video from when I had green hair, and I saw people go, 'I miss this Billie, the green-haired Billie,'" Eilish told Elle. "I'm still the same person. I'm not just different Barbies with different heads."