BET Awards: Time and How to Watch

The 2022 BET Awards promises to be one to remember. Airing live from LA's Microsoft Theater on June 26 at 8p EST, the show will be hosted by Taraji P. Henson for the second time, and the performances will be major. Set to take the stage is "A Milli" rapper Lil Wayne, woho recently was pulled from major shows in Memphis and the U.K. at the last minute. Also performing are Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Chloe Bailey Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, Latto, Chance the Rapper, Ella Mai, Fireboy DML, Giveon, Joey Bada$$, Muni Long, Roddy Ricch, and Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin. Outside of the main stage, newcomers GoGo Morrow and OGI will perform on the BET Amplified Stage.

The presenters are just as big. To give away the awards of the evening, audience members and viewers at home will see some of their faves, including Ne-Yo, Janelle Monáe, Nene Leakes, Tamar Braxton, Ray J, Sanaa Lathan, Big Freedia, Bleu, Carl Anthony Payne II, Crystal Hayslett, Ebony Obsidian, Eva Marcille, Irv Gotti, KJ Smith, Luke James, Marsai Martin, Mignon, Novi Brown, Serayah, Terrence J, Tisha Campbell, and Will Packer.

Returning as the official announcer is rap icon, MC Lyte. YO! MTV Raps co-host DJ Diamond Kuts will return as house DJ.

Receiving this year's Lifetime Achievement Award is hip-hop mogul, Sean "Diddy" Combs. Previous honorees include Mary J. Blige and Queen Latifah, and Anita Baker.

Doja Cat has the most nominations heading into the night, with six throughout the categories. R&B songstress Ari Lennox and Drake trail with four apiece.

The BET Awards is the biggest night for performers of color. This year marks the 22nd show, and showcases the best, brightest, and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience. It's pegged as the show that honors Black music's present and future and elevates the culture while driving social change.

The awards show will air on BET but can also be streamed from various platforms. It will be available through Hulu, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, and Locast with free trials and memberships.