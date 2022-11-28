'90s Rock Band Postpones Tour After Drummer Breaks Hand

Sunny Day Real Estate has been forced to postpone a string of upcoming concerts after one bandmate suffered a serious injury. The band announced Tuesday, Nov. 22 that the upcoming December leg of their North American tour has been postponed after drummer William Goldsmith broke his hand. The '90s rock band is currently on a reunion tour, marking the first time they have played together since 2010.

Sunny Day Real Estate announced the new "with the deepest regret" via a statement shared to both Instagram and Twitter. Alongside a photo of Goldsmith holding up his bandaged hand, as well as a video from one of the band's recent performances, the band shared the heartbreaking news that their December shows would be postponed. The band explained that Goldsmith "sustained a broken bone (on his hi-hat hand) in an accident," and "in order to perform to the standard you expect and deserve, we have made the difficult task to postpone the upcoming concerts to early next year."

"This is not a decision that we have taken lightly and have exhausted all measures including the potential of an understudy proxy," the band continued in part. "William's doctors are happy with his progress and he is on track for a full recovery. Thank you for your never ending support. The first leg of this tour gave us renewed vigor as a band and we cannot wait to play for you in 2023......and beyond."

According to Sunny Day Real Estate, "all tickets for the current shows will remain valid for the reschedules." The band promised that more information regarding rescheduled dates will be announced sometime after Thanksgiving, adding that they "wanted to give you as much heads up as we possibly could, so you can plan accordingly."

The band's North American tour, first announced in May, marks the first time they have played together in 12 years. Prior to the start of the tour in September, Sunny Day Real Estate had last played together in May 2010 at the HMV Forum in London, later confirming, per NME, a third split in 2014. The band initially formed in 1992 and was founded by Goldsmith, Jeremy Enigk, and Dan Hoerner. Greg Suran Played with the band in the early 2000s, though he did not return for the reunion tour. Chris Jordan joined the band in 2022.