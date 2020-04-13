Pink's Husband Carey Hart Opens up About Her and Son Jameson's 'Intense' Bout With Coronavirus

✖

Pink's husband, former motocross racer Carey Hart, gave more details about the "Beautiful Trauma" singer and their 3-year-old son Jameson's "intense" battle with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. Pink revealed on Instagram April 3 that she tested positive for the coronavirus and planned to donate $1 million to relief efforts. Hart said Jameson's experience proves the virus hit anyone.

"It was intense," Hart said on Srirus XM's The Jason Ellis Show, reports PEOPLE. "They both got extremely sick. My son probably got the worst of the two of them, which debunked the whole theory that this only hit old people... My wife got it pretty bad as well. She has asthma. It totally attacked her lungs and her chest. She was having a hard time breathing."

Hart said their family has been living in quarantine since March 11, after he returned from a motorcycle rally in Daytona Beach, Florida. "My family, they hadn’t even left our house just because... there's not much reason to leave our house, we’re just kind of homebodies. They've been pretty locked down since the 3rd or 4th of last month," Hart said. "I got home the 11th and they got started getting sick three or four days later. We did stay up in our farm for the most part of it."

Pink became "really nervous" after seeing how quickly the coronavirus spread. The 40-year-old singer is considered "at risk" because of her existing condition as an asthmatic. In her April 3 Instagram post, she said she was later tested a second time and the result was negative. She told her friend, author Jen Pastiloff, in an Instagram Live video on April 5 Jameson was "feeling better," but they were "really, really sick" before.

"When I got home on the 11th, we went full-blown lockdown, I mean nobody in, nobody out. Because at that time, we were assuming, 'Hey, we live in a small town,' and my wife and kids hadn't gone anywhere," Hart told Jason Ellis. "I came home, I wasn't showing any symptoms. So we were going this route that most people are in that is we don’t want to get this and we are going into full lockdown."

Hart said Jameson had an "extremely high body temperature," up to 102 and 103 for two to three weeks. They gave him four or five baths a day to break his temperature. At the same time, Pink was "progressively getting worse," he said. They left their house very briefly to visit Pink's doctor and a pediatrician in Los Angeles, where they stayed for five days before heading home.

"Unfortunately, we only had access to a test for my wife," Hart explained. "Not that I don't really feel we needed more, because we figure the four of us on top of each other for a couple of weeks at this point, one of us has it, we all have it at this point. You kind of have to assume that. We just took the lead on my wife's test."

In Pink's April 3 Instagram post, she criticized the federal government for not making tests widely available at the time. "People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities," she wrote.

Pink also donated $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in memory of her mother, who worked there for 18 years. She donated $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund as well. "THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones," she wrote. "You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home."