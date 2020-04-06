Did Tommy Lee Call out Donald Trump Amid Coronavirus Pandemic With NSFW Message?

✖

Two weeks ago, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee shared a profanity-laced open letter to President Donald Trump, criticizing the federal government's response to the coronavirus pandemic, on Facebook. The letter has been widely distributed on social media, with screenshots making their way to Twitter. However, the message has been wrongly attributed to Lee and the majority of the text in it predates the coronaviurs pandemic.

Lee credited the letter, addressed to "Dear F— Lunatic," to a "Craig Alan Wilkins." Lee might have seen the letter posted on social media by a Wilkins', but it was possibly not even written by a person of that name. Snopes discovered that most of the letter was published on Daily Kos on Dec. 29, 2017 by someone with the pen name "Aldous J Pennyfarthing." The letter was published the day after The New York Times published an interview with Trump in which he said he liked President Xi Jinping of China.

There are some references to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the post Lee shared, but it is not clear who really wrote them or where they came from. A Facebook user "Craig Alan Wilkins" might have been responsible, but the person behind the "Pennyfarthing" letter might have as well. "Pennyfarthing" published the letter in a 2018 book called Dear F*cking Lunatic: 101 Obscenely Rude Letters to Donald Trump.

Lee, 57, has been busy during the coronavirus pandemic, even as he stays at home self-quarantining. He appears to have put his feud with his son, The Hills: New Beginnings star Brandon Lee, behind him. Lee shared a video of the two smoking while lifting weights together on Instagram Thursday.

In 2018, Lee accused Brandon of assaulting him, and the two let their feud play out on social media. The feud also played a part in Brandon's Hills storyline, notes Entertainment Tonight. Now, with the rest of the world coming together, it appears Lee and his son are doing the same.

Back in November 2019, Motley Crue literally exploded the contract they signed in 2014 to never tour again after wrapping up their 2015 "final" tour. They announced plans for a joint stadium tour with Poson and Def Leppard for 2020. Joan Jett and The Blackhearts will also join them.

The tour is scheduled to start on June 18 in Jacksonville, Florida and ends at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sept. 5. The groups have not said if any days will be changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Photo credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM