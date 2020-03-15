Caroline Polachek, Pop Singer, Believes She Might Have Coronavirus

Singer-songwriter Caroline Polachek told fans on her Instagram Story Saturday she believes she contracted the coronavirus because she is showing symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The 34-year-old performer said she has not been tested yet though, and feels like she has a "bad flu." Polachek is not the only celebrity to voice concerns about contracting the illness after feeling symptoms.

"Hey guys, I am very bummed to say I have what I think is coronavirus," Polachek said in her videos, reports Just Jared. "I started coming down with symptoms last night. Fever, dry cough, nausea, migraines, and I guess for now it just feels like a bad flu. Obviously, there’s no way to know right now with the shortage of tests available."

Polachek is best known as a member of the indie rock group Chairlift and released her first solo album in 2014. In October, she released her third album, Pang, which includes the single "So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings." She has also co-written songs performed by Beyonce, Travis Scott, Charli XCX and Solange.

The singer is not the only celebrity concerned they may have contracted coronavirus. Last week, America's Got Talent judge Heidi Klum fell ill, and she revealed on Saturday she recently took a test. While she awaits the results, Klum is self-quarantining, even keeping herself apart from husband Tom Kaulitz.

"Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill," Klum shared on Instagram. "To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back. We don’t want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker... even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further."

Some celebrities already know they have coronavirus. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are now in quarantine at a hospital in Australia after they tested positive.

"Hello folks. [Wilson] and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us," Hanks wrote on Instagram Friday. "We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball."

Meanwhile in Canada, Sophie Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, also tested positive. The couple self-quarantined, with the PM working from home. His office said she is the only one in the family showing symptoms, reports Fox News.

"Although I'm experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon," Sophie said in a statement. "Being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns."

