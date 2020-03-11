Celine Dion Postpones Concerts Due to Illness, Team Says She Does Not Have Coronavirus

Celine Dion is postponing the Pittsburgh stop on her Courage World Tour due to illness, though her team has made sure to clarify that the singer does not have the coronavirus. The show was scheduled for Friday, March 13 at the city's PPG Paints Area.

"On Monday night, a day after completing a six-show run in the New York area, Celine began feeling the symptoms of a common cold. The symptoms persisted into Tuesday, and her doctors instructed her to rest for the next 5-7 days. After testing her, the doctors concluded that her virus was not related to COVID-19," a release said, via CBS Pittsburgh. The show has been rescheduled for Nov. 18, 2020 and those who had tickets to the original show will receive more information shortly.

Dion previously postponed a number of shows in Montreal, Canada last fall which were slated to be some of the first stops on her tour. The postponed shows were originally scheduled for Sept. 26, 27, 30 and Oct. 1, 4 and 5 and were rescheduled for November and February.

"For me, it’s a lot harder to postpone a show than to do a show and I’m so sorry for disappointing you," the singer said in an Instagram video at the time. "It's hard just waiting to get better and I feel like I'm letting you down. I know that it's because of you that I can do what I love."

"We got off to such a great start in Quebec and I was really looking forward to Montreal, then this throat virus hits me," she continued. "Unfortunately, it happens...I really thought I'd be good by now, but the voice is still not there yet. When I perform for you I always want to give you everything I’ve got. Sorry again Montreal and thank you for believing in me from the very, very beginning."

While Dion did not postpone Friday's show due to the coronavirus, a number of artists have adjusted their own schedules including Mariah Carey, Miley Cyrus, Avril Lavigne, Madonna, BTS and more. Music festivals including Coachella, Stagecoach and SXSW have also been postponed.

A number of cities in the United States have recommended that residents avoid large gatherings as a precaution against the virus, which currently has over 1,000 confirmed cases in the country. A number of schools have shut down as well as universities and a 1-mile containment area was ordered in New Rochelle, New York by Governor Andrew Cuomo this week.

