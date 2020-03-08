Post Malone All Smiles in Instagram Photo Shared Amid Fan Concern

Post Malone looked as happy as could be in the latest photo on his Instagram. The rapper has been out on his Runaway Tour all over the country, and some fans have been concerned that he is overindulging in drugs and alcohol. Malone says that that is not the case.

Malone wore his characteristic smile on Wedneday, when he posted a new photo on his Instagram. It was a close-up shot of his face, with his hands resting high on his chest and a fuzzy cape fastened around his shoulders over his flannel shirt.

Malone credited photographer Adam DeGross for the photo. DeGross is based out of Minneapolis, but has been accompanying Malone on most of his U.S. tour dates so far.

Malone's fans left heartfelt messages on the post, assuring him that they would stand by him regardless of what was going on. Clearly, many of them believed the online rumor that Malone is dealing with drug and alcohol issues, which he himself has denied.

"You saved us. We'll save you," one person wrote.

"We love you. We don't know exactly what's going on but we don't wanna [take] any chances. Please don't be afraid to get help," added another. "I know you worry about your music but you're more than a music-making machine. We just want you to be healthy and happy. Truly happy. I know people can be vile but there are more of us who love you, and please forgive us if we haven't been loud enough about it. We will look after you more, we love you."

"Posty, we love you dude! Don't let us down! You're one of the best left, please reach out to someone if you need help and please remember your fans that love you and care so much about you," a third person commented. "We are here. We are seeing you hurting. We want you to get help and better yourself."

Many fans have been expressing concern about Malone because recent videos from his concerts show him stumbling, slurring his words and making odd facial expressions. However, others say that this is all a normal part of Malone's stage presence.

The rapper finally addressed these whispers on Friday, during his show at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. He told fans that he is grateful for their concern, but he is feeling great.

"People have been asking me if I'm OK or on heavy drugs. I'm not on drugs and I feel the best I've ever f—ing felt in my whole life," he said, in videos taken from the crowd and shared online. "That's why I can bust my ass for these shows and fall on the floor and do all that fun s—."

"Anybody that's concerned here I appreciate the love and support, but I feel f—ing fantastic," he concluded.