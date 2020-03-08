Post Malone Showed off All His Tattoos Amid Fans' Concerns About His Health

Post Malone gave fans a "Tattoo Tour" last week amid concerns for his health. The rapper joined GQ for a video interview, where he showed off all of his accumulated tattoos. Meanwhile, fans on social media were speculating about his health.

Malone is known for having tattoos covering his arms, hands and even his face. It is all a part of the rapper's unique style, which has clearly grown in recent years.

The video began with a flashback to another 2016 interview where Post Malone mused: "I might get a sword on my face. Like a claymore. Rock 'n roll."

At the time, Malone had no tattoos at all on his face, but for years later he is practically covered in them. He walked onto the screen in a silky purple jumpsuit, sat down on a stool and said, calmly: "So, I got the sword on my face."

He has gotten a lot more than that, as shown throughout the video. As promised, he has a massive medieval sword pointing down from his temple towards his jaw. He also has the words "Stay Away" tattooed over one eyebrow, a playing card over that. Underneath his eyes are the words "Always Tired," and across his forehead is a line of barbed wire and a pattern drifting out from his opposite temple.

"I feel like the face tattoos make me interesting to look at," he said. "So, what I might lack in handsomeness, I make up for in intrigue, at least. I think it looks dope!"

The interview came out just as fans were beginning to worry about Malone out loud on social media. Fans began sharing videos from Malone's most recent tour stops, pointing out moments where he stumbled on stage, slurred his words or even made strange facial expressions. They took all of this as signs that he was overindulging in drugs and alcohol, and perhaps needed help.

"Someone needs to help Post Malone and cancel his tour ASAP. stop brushing it aside and say that this is what he does because this isn't normal behavior it's clearly a cry for help and we've lost too many artists bc of this," one fan tweeted.

Still, other fans said that they were overreacting, and that Malone's recent behavior was nothing unusual for him. They said that this was just a part of his stage presence. Malone apparently agreed, as he addressed their concerns on Friday during a concert in Memphis, Tennessee.

"People have been asking me if I'm OK or on heavy drugs. I'm not on drugs and I feel the best I've ever f—ing felt in my whole life," he said. "That's why I can bust my ass for these shows and fall on the floor and do all that fun s—."

"Anybody that's concerned here I appreciate the love and support, but I feel f—ing fantastic," he concluded.