Post Malone Breaks Down Incredible Jewelry Collection, Jokes He 'Spent Too Much Money'

Post Malone loves making music, and he loves using the money earned from his music to buy watches. In a video for GQ, released last week, the "Rockstar" singer showed off his collection of incredibly expensive watches, part of his ever-expanding jewelry collection. At the start of the clip, Malone joked, "I kind of spent too much money on watches, I guess."

The watches Malone showed off in the video include a Rolex Rainbow Daytona that "jumps right out and grabs you and says, 'Hey, look at me'; an Audemars Piguet watch "Rockstar" collaborator 21 Savage gave him as a birthday present; and the Richard Mille RM 052 Tuourbillon Skull "Asia Edition."

Malone said the Richard Mille is his favorite and the most expensive in his collection. He claims it cost $1 million and jokingly called it an investment for his music career.

"It's cool because now I have s— to talk about in my songs — that's why I do it," he said.

The 24-year-old also showed off his chains and rings. He is still single, but said he wears a ring on his right ring finger "to marry myself, because no one will ever love me like I love myself."

Jewelry is not the only thing Malone is spending his money on. He also has a collection of four white cars, a Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Lamborghini Aventador SV, a McLaren 720S Spider and a $3 million Bugatti Chrion, reports GQ. He also collects firearms, which he describes as "grown-up LEGOs."

The rapper admitted to being a little paranoid about his collection being stolen, too.

"You always see this super f— hackneyed s— in the movies where the guy gets all this money and at the end of the day he's in the house all alone," he told the magazine. "And that always struck a chord with me."

In that same interview, Post admitted his hectic schedule since becoming successful has made it difficult to find peace.

"I wake up and I'm so sore and sluggish," he admitted. "But that's the beautiful thing about music—for me at least. Something strikes a synapse and then you want to go and sit down at the f— computer and make a beat, and then you make 'White Iverson,' or you make f— anything. And that's all it takes. I don't know. I'm not, by far, the most inspirational dude. But if I can do it, you can do it f— too."

Malone's life has come under a microscope from concerned fans, who have been worried about his health thanks to recent videos from his Runaways Tour. During his Friday show in Memphis, Malone assured fans he is feeling "the best I've ever f—ing get in my whole life."

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019/FilmMagic for dcp/Getty Images