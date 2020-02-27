Taylor Swift Throws Shade at Scooter Braun in New 'The Man' Music Video

Taylor Swift made a nod to her ongoing feud with music executive Scooter Bruan in her Thursday-released music video for "The Man." Transforming into a man named Tyler Swift, throughout the four-minute-long video, the 30-year-old singer took on toxic masculinity, with one scene showing Tyler urinating on a wall of public graffiti with the names of her first six albums — her self-titled album, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, and Reputation — which are part of her master catalog that now belong to Braun.

A separate sign read, "Missing: If found return to Taylor Swift," is plastered on the wall next to the word "Karma," which is spray painted

And, in a more notable dig at Braun, a second sign shoes a scooter with a line through it, meaning "no scooters."

TAYLOR SWIFT WITH EVERY NAMES OF HER PAST ALBUMS AND WITH THE “NO SCOOTER” SIGN 😭 IM CRYING #TheManMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/Iy1SlOgj22 — sam ❁ (@samanthaswft) February 27, 2020

The not-so-subtle callout was praised by many of Swift's fans, who have defended her ever since she revealed in July that Braun Ithaca Holdings purchased Big Machine Label Group over the summer for a reported $300 million, a situation Swift referred to on Tumblr at the time as her "worst case scenario."

"Taylor Swift more than shaded Scooter buying her masters, she put it on display bluntly," reacted one fan to the video. "All her albums spray painted next to a missing poster sign? Next to a ban Scooters sign? She’s not letting men walk all over her and manipulate her anymore. She did THAT."

"She really wrote the name of all her albums with a sign 'no scooters allowed,'" wrote another. "TAYLOR SWIFT DID NOT COME TO PLAY SHE CAME TO END MEN."

"This scene means so much," added a third. "She's saying scott and scooter completely p—ed all over her masters and everyone's just letting it happen because they’re men. BS!!"

As the drama between Swift and Braun continues to heat up, this is far from the first dig that the singer has made. Performing a medley of her songs at the American Music Awards in November, Swift wore a white shirt with the names of her previous albums on it as she sang "The Man."

More recently, the singer blasted Braun and his supporters for their "male privilege" when she was honored as Billboard's first-ever Woman of the Decade in December.