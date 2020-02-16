Adele Reveals When Her New Album Is Coming out in Leaked Audio From Friend's Wedding

Adele returned to the stage for a very exclusive crowd on Saturday night, singing at her best friend's wedding at a pub in London. Leaked video and audio from the event reveal she let the release date for her new album slip during the celebration. The revelation came amid growing speculation about her plans for a fourth album and as photos of her slimmer figure continue to surface.

🚨 @Adele is coming! The singer was filmed saying “expect my album in September” at her friend’s wedding party. pic.twitter.com/Zj0Ir76W2z — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 16, 2020

The "Hello" singer joined her friends at the Mason's Arm pub in London to see the Maccabees' Hugo White and Laura Dockrill, a close friend of Adele's from her school days, tie the knot, reports Billboard. Florence + The Machine singer Florence Welch and singer Jessie Ware also attended the event.

Several guests shared video from the wedding on social media, including a clip of Adele in a floral-print dress and white top as she belted out "Rolling in the Deep." In one audio clip, Adele told her friends to "expect my album in September."

Adele, 31, has not released a new album since 25, which was released in November 2015. Her managers, Jonathan and Lucy Dickins, recently hinted new music from the singer will be out before 2020 is over. "The sooner the better," Jonathan said at the Eurosonic Noorderslag conference in the Netherlands.

"I don't think you do know, it's always about gut feel," Lucy said when asked about recognizing hit artists, reports Music Week. "[In the case of Adele] it is very rare that something like that comes your way. She blew me away song after song."

Adele has also made headlines for her slimmer figure. One fan who ran into Adele while she was on vacation with James Corden and Harry Styles told Us Weekly Adele said she lost 100 pounds.

"When she introduced herself and began asking us about ourselves and our vacation in Anguilla, I apologized for not recognizing her right away and she said, 'Don't worry, I've lost around 100 pounds.'" the fan said. "We told her how great she looks. She seemed very happy and relaxed, totally enjoying her vacation! We didn't talk about how she lost it."

"I think she did change her lifestyle, like eating better, exercising moderately," the singer's former Pilates instructor, Camila Goodis, added. "The path to lose weight is not really a lot of exercise. It's actually your mouth. And I tell all my clients, 'You can exercise 10 hours a day, if your diet is poor, you're not going to see success.' That's the real truth."

Adele is also single. She and husband Simon Konecki split in April 2019 after two years of marriage. They are parents to son Angelo, 7.

Photo credit: Getty Images