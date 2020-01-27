Grammys 2020: Ariana Grande Drops Multiple Curse Words Live on Red Carpet, Gets Bleeped

Ariana Grande dropped two curse words by accident on Sunday on the Grammys red carpet. The singer had a busy night, with five nominations and two different outfits. In the confusion, the rules about swearing on TV somehow slipped her mind.

Grande was speaking to a reporter on the Grammys red carpet when she accidentally broke the FCC's rules. She was talking about what it meant to her to be honored for Thank U, Next, her album about loss, rebirth and friendship.

Grande was so laid back that she dropped some casual curse words into the conversation without even realizing it. The censors bleeped out the entire sentence, so it is not clear exactly what she said, but she was visibly horrified when she realized she had said it on live TV.

.@ArianaGrande gives red carpet interview explaining her double looks and 'thank u, next' nominations, while accidentally cursing – twice 😂 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/xl5bzmaWg3 — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaToday) January 27, 2020

"I'm not allowed to say that! I'm sorry," she said, covering her mouth.

The interviewer assured her that it was alright, and Grande muttered admonishments at herself for cursing. In the process, however, she unconsciously swore yet again, and was doubly embarrassed this time. The singer then held the microphone at arm's length over her head, far from her mouth.

Far from being offended, fans loved this candid moment from Grande. Many wanted to know exactly what she had said, but so far no one has been able to decipher it.

Congratulations to Ariana Grande for being Ariana Grande! pic.twitter.com/lp4VdGPgRy — fan account (@knnewagb) January 26, 2020

Grande showed up at the Grammys in an eye-catching gray gown, made of many different layers of ruffled light material. The effect was to create an elegant perimeter around Grande, who matched the dress with grey gloves that came up to her elbows.

After a while, Grande actually changed into a second outfit. This was was gray as well, and just a bit less poofy. Instead of a strapless gown, this one had a big skirt with a separate top, exposing just a bit of midriff in the middle. Grande's collar was adorned with sparkles, which matched her diamond earrings.

Grande secured five Grammy nominations this year, including best album, best record and best pop vocal performances. However, she is up against some fierce competition, as 2019 was a huge year for pop music. She will have to contend with artists like Lizzo, Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish if she wants to take home a trophy.

The Grammys are live on CBS, and streaming on CBS All Access. Other online TV bundles like Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV have the broadcast as well. The show is expected to go as late as 11:30 p.m. ET.