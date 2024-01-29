Zendaya Makes Promising Remarks About 'Dune 3'

Zendaya is as eager for Dune: Part Three as anyone. The actress plays Chani in the upcoming Dune: Part Two, and she has heard the many hints about director Denis Villeneuve making a third installment at some point. During an interview with Fandango on Friday, Zendaya sounded eager to return for a third Dune movie.

"Would I be down? I mean, of course," she said. "Anytime Denis calls it's a yes from me, at least. I'm excited to see what happens." Some fans were furious when Dune premiered in 2021 and Zendaya got less screen time than the trailers implied. Villeneuve adapted the 1965 novel Dune by Frank Herbert into two movies, so while her character was important to introduce in the first half, she has more to do in the second half. Villeneuve has expressed interest in adapting Herbert's sequel novel, Dune Messiah, into a film to complete his trilogy. There's no telling if this Dune 3 will be made or what it might be titled.

Zendaya confirmed that she is familiar with the source material already. She said: "I started [reading Dune Messiah] and I was like, 'Whoa, I'm only shooting the first movie. Let me go back to the first one.' It's so much to take in, and I think there's no better hands with better care and love for it than him."

Villeneuve is a lifelong fan of The Dune Chronicles. Herbert wrote six novels in the main series before he passed away, and he left behind notes for at least one more book. His son, Brian Herbert, has collaborated with author Kevin Anderson to write many more novels in the franchise since then. However, Villeneuve has indicated that he would like to adapt the first two books by Herbert but nothing more.

"If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream," he said in an interview with Empire last summer. "Dune Messiah was written in reaction to the fact that people perceived Paul Atreides as a hero. Which is not what he wanted to do. My adaptation is closer to his idea that it's actually a warning."

Dune Messiah begins about 12 years after Dune ended, and it finds Paul (Timothee Chalamet), Chani and all the other characters in a very different place than fans left them. It's no surprise that Villeneuve intends to take some time off between Dune: Part Two and his intended sequel – even if the studio wants to order it. He recently told Korean reporters: "I don't know exactly when I will go back to Arrakis. I might make a detour before just to go away from the sun. For my mental sanity, I might do something in between, but my dream would be to go a last time on this planet that I love."

Dune: Part Two is slated to hit theaters on Friday, March 1. Part One is streaming now on Max. So far, Part Three has not been officially greenlit and remains a dream for Villeneuve, Zendaya and fans.