Vin Diesel Confirms Fate of 'Fast and Furious' Franchise

Vin Diesel took to social media to give fans the news from the heart.

Vin Diesel has confirmed the end of The Fast and the Furious franchise is imminent. The franchise star took to Instagram on Friday to share the news and ensure fans that the final entry in the main Fast and Furious series will be the "grand finale."

"Just finished our end of the week Fast meeting with the writers and the whole team... to say the excitement for our finale was incredibly powerful is an understatement," Diesel wrote. "Wow. So exciting...

"While everyone was heading into the weekend amped and excited, I thought of you all... reminded of the countless moments when your enthusiasm and passion became the driving force behind our creative journey," he continued. "Your commitment to our saga has had a unique impact on its success and evolution... as my youngest daughter would say, it's profound."

He made sure to define the "grand finale" as more than just an ending. He called it a celebration of the series and the "incredible family" it has brought together over the years.

"Thank you for being the backbone of this global saga that because of you, transcends the screen," he adds. "Hope to make you proud!"

Diesel most recently was accused of sexual battery by a former assistant, leading to a lawsuit in December. The actor has denied these allegations. Outside of the main series, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is set to return for another Hobbs adventure opposite Jason Momoa.