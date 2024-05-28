'The First Omen' - Conduit of Evil - Behind-the-Scenes Clip

Witness the birth of evil when 20th Century Studios' The First Omen arrives on Hulu on May 30. Directed by Arkasha Stevenson and Certified-Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, The First Omen is a prequel to the classic horror film franchise that has been described as "death-fully intense" (Witney Seibold, Slash Film), "truly petrifying" (Daisy Phillipson, Dexerto) and "the best horror movie of the year" (Witney Seibold, Slash Film).