'The Big Lebowski' Is Finally Coming Back to Netflix

Beloved 1990s comedy The Big Lebowski is returning to the Netflix catalog on Saturday, June 1. Netflix has announced the next round of updates to its offerings, and many fans were glad to see this classic starring Jeff Bridges, John Goodman and Julianne More on the list. The movie has not been on Netflix since February of 2019.

The Big Lebowski is one of the legendary, generation-defining movies of its era. Written and directed by Joel and Ethan Coen, it stars Bridges as Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski — a slacker and consummate Los Angelino who is dragged into a criminal confrontation because he shares a name with someone involved. The movie is often quoted, parodied and referenced to this day, and it has inspired a number of enduring memes that have helped guide online culture for over two decades now.

In the age of streaming, seeing a movie added to a service you already subscribe to has become the equivalent of coming across it on cable on a lazy afternoon, or happening upon it in the bargain bin while shopping. The Big Lebowski has never exactly been out of reach per se — the movie was always available on Blu-ray, DVD and digital in online stores like Amazon, iTunes, YouTube, Vudu and Apple TV. It was also streaming on Cinemax Go and FuboTV already. You can get a free trial of FuboTV here.

Still, Netflix remains the ubiquitous center of the "streaming wars," and seeing a movie there guarantees a bit more universality. It also helps revive a movie in the public consciousness, especially in certain circles on social media where film retrospectives are popular. The Big Lebowski achieved that on Twitter on Tuesday.

"Big Lebowski on Netflix June 1st... can never skip that one," one person tweeted. Another added: "Big Lebowski on Netflix is dangerous for me," and a third added: "Just rewatched The Big Lebowski on Netflix and also enjoyed this rumination on its philosophy - think that's overcomplicating a movie? Well, that's like, just your opinion, man."

As popular as the movie is, it was not necessarily a commercial triumph in its time. The Big Lebowski just barely made back its budget at the U.S. box office, though it nearly doubled that internationally. That only serves to make its enduring legacy more impressive. You can stream The Big Lebowski on Netflix starting on Saturday, June 1.

