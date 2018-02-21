Robert Pattinson Was Asked to Perform Sex Act on a Dog for New Movie

Twilight star Robert Pattinson revealed Thursday he was asked to go to great lengths in the name of acting for his latest role in heist thriller Good Time.

Pattinson talked with Jimmy Kimmel about his new flick, sharing that his character Connie believes he has a strong connection to animals. During filming, the 31-year-old says he was asked to perform a sex act on the dog.

“There was initially this scene – agh, I don’t think I should say this…” he trailed off, but (unfortunately) he continued his bizarre story.

“My character Connie has this affinity with dogs… He thinks he is a dog in a previous life, and he thinks he has control over animals and stuff,” Pattinson said. “And there’s this one scene, which we shot which is basically, there’s a drug dealer who bursts into the room, and I was sleeping with the dog and basically giving the dog a handj*b.”

When Kimmel recomposed himself after some stark laughter, he asked if the crew wanted Connie to be performing the act, or “the actor Robert Pattinson“. But this cringe-worthy tale doesn’t stop there.

“The director was like, ‘Just do it for real, man! Don’t be a p*ssy!’ And then the dog’s owner was like, ‘Well, he’s a breeder, I mean, you can. You just gotta massage the inside of his thighs. I was like… ‘Just massage the inside of his thighs?’”

Pattinson laughs while saying he “didn’t agree to do the real one, so we made a fake red rocket” as a makeshift penis.

“Wow, Hollywood is a great place,” is all Kimmel could reply.

Thankfully, the scene was later cut from the film… and we can all take a collective sigh of relief.