Reese Witherspoon Says No 'Legally Blonde 3' Without One Specific Person

Reese Witherspoon is gearing up for another stroll in the heels of Elle Woods in the Legally Blonde series. It has been a while since the franchise has graced theaters, but the success of the Broadway musical and the power of nostalgia is preparing to bring the franchise back.

And for Witherspoon, she knows that one actress is required for the film to be a success. While at the premiere for Your Place or Mine, Witherspoon teased Jennifer Coolidge will return for the third film. "There is no Legally Blonde 3 without Jennifer Coolidge," Witherspoon says.

"I'm beyond myself about Jennifer Coolidge," Witherspoon added. "She deserves every one of those flowers she is receiving right now. And she's just one of those people who is so naturally gifted and funny and that you can just tell people love her, 'cause she gets up there and everybody's like, 'I love her,' but she's just done a lot of good work in our business for so long, that it's really nice to see her getting this incredible moment."

Coolidge played Paulette Bonafonte in the first two Legally Blonde films, the flashy best friend and supporter of Elle Woods. She's also a heck of a manicurist.

The White Lotus star and recent Emmy winner was asked about a return to Legally Blonde 3 during a chat with ET. "I know nothing, I mean I don't know if they wanted to surprise me or something, 'cause I hear about it a lot," Coolidge said when asked if she'd heard about the film. "I heard that Mindy has this amazing version of our next round, but I haven't seen it. I don't have the call yet."

She also didn't hesitate to share her love for the series and Witherspoon. "Of course. Of course," she said. "Legally Blonde? Why Not? Reese and Mindy!"

Mindy Kaling has claimed to have written Coolidge into the script for the third installment already. She is also confident "1,000 percent" that Coolidge will officially be back.

"[She] is just someone who all writers would kill to write for," Kaling said. "She is so funny. She elevates any material and she is just like... She can just do a glance, it is just hilarious. And so as a writer, it's the jackpot. Especially in that character, her character, [beautician] Paulette, is so funny and their dynamic is so funny," Kaling said. "It's been really great. She [has] a very juicy story in this one. That's all I can say, and by the way, Elle has a very juicy story. The two of them, seeing what they look like now after 20 years, is really fun."