'Pirates of the Caribbean 6' Writer Gives a Very Interesting Update on the Movie

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is coming, and screenwriter Craig Mazin warns fans that it is the most outlandish one yet. In recent roundtable discussion hosted by The Los Angeles Times, Mazin revealed that Disney has officially ordered this belated sequel co-written by himself and long-time franchise writer Ted Elliott. Considering the pitch they put together, no one was more surprised by the order than Mazin.

"We pitched it and thought there's no way they're buying it, it's too weird," the acclaimed writer said. "And they did! And then [Elliott] wrote a fantastic script and the strike happened and everyone's waiting around." Elliott co-wrote the first four Pirates of the Caribbean movies, but this will be Mazin's first entry into the franchise. Mazin also said nothing about Johnny Depp and his iconic character Captain Jack Sparrow. There's no word on whether Depp will return for this movie nor what the plot might look like.

Pirates of the Caribbean premiered in 2003, loosely adapted from the Disney theme park ride by the same name. It starred Orlando Bloom as Will Turner and Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann, both of whom are consumed by wanderlust and wind up adventuring with pirates. However, the movies really centered on Depp's Captain Sparrow, a swaggering scoundrel with a heart of gold. The sequels premiered in 2006, 2007, 2011 and 2017 before dwindling to a halt.

Since then, the future of the franchise has been uncertain – not least of all because of the controversy surrounding Depp. Back in 2020, Disney announced plans for a spin-off starring Margot Robbie, regarded by some as a "soft reboot." In November of 2022 Robbie told Vanity Fair that this project was dead, saying that the story "would've been really cool. But I guess they don't want to do it." A few weeks later, producer Jerry Bruckheimer told Collider that the spin-off was still on the table, but that Mazin and Elliott's movie will come first.

Bruckheimer also seems to have the most recent word on Depp. Disney removed Depp from the franchise while his legal issues with his ex-wife Amber Heard were worked out, and the actor made some public statements indicating that he had a strained relationship with the company. However, in May of this year Bruckheimer told Entertainment Tonight that he is hoping to get Depp back in the series moving forward.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is on hold along with the rest of Hollywood as the labor strikes continue. For now, the five previous movies are available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.