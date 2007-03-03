Pete Davidson Joins 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'

Pete Davidson just joined the cast of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, making this revival all the more anticipated. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Davidson and actress Michelle Yeoh both joined the cast officially this week. Davidson will voice the Autobot Mirage, while Yeoh will voice the Maximal Airazor.

Rise of the Beasts is highly anticipated among Transformers fans, who can't wait to see this franchise on the big screen under a different director. Many are also excited to tackle the Beast Wars era of Transformers, which aired on TV in the 1990s. Steven Caple Jr. will direct this movie and previously announced stars include Ron Perlman, Dominique Fishback and Anthony Ramos. Michael Bay will return as a producer, but it's not clear how much creative input he will exert.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will reportedly be set during the 1990s, and will begin in Brooklyn, New York. However, in the course of the adventure, it will travel to Peru and perhaps other locations around the world. It will apparently tie into the continuity of Bay's existing movies loosely and will introduce the Maximals and the TerrorCons as separate factions of Transformers from the existing Autobots and Decepticons.

This may help explain how Davidson will fit into the story. His character Mirage is an Autobot who does not translate directly to any of the Beast Wars characters and never appeared alongside them on TV. Mirage has generally been depicted as a reluctant fighter, hoping against hope that the Autobots and Decepticons can resolve their differences without bloodshed so that he can return to his idyllic life on Cybertron.

Meanwhile, Yeoh will play Airazor, a winged transformer who specializes in reconnaissance thanks to her ability to fly. She has a dry wit but is just as often stoic and serious. Like other Beast Wars characters, she has an affinity for nature and a conservationist attitude.

Previous announcements confirmed that Peter Cullen will reprise his role as Optimus Prime, and that the Autobots Bumblebee, Arcee and Wheeljack will be in this movie. Perlman will play Optimus Primal while the Maximals Rhinox and Cheetor will be included as well. The Terrorcons Scourge, Nightbird and Battletrap will be in the movie, but none have been cast yet. Ramos will play a human character named Noah while Fishback will play one named Elena.

The inclusion of these two characters raises plenty of new questions about Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and how it will play on the existing continuity. Many fans would welcome a reboot of some kind, feeling that Bay's movies differ greatly from the rest of the franchise. Right now, Rise of the Beasts is slated for release on June 9, 2023.