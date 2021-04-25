Oscars 2021: How to Watch, What Time, What Channel

✖

Oscars 2021 is set to be spread out over two locations this year – Los Angeles Union Station and the Dolby Theater -- and will air on ABC on Sunday, April 25, beginning at 8 p.m. ET, with the "Oscars: Into the Spotlight" pre-show, which will include Red carpet coverage, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. Following a months-long delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the biggest night in Hollywood, the 93rd Academy Awards, is finally here and ready for the spotlight.

While the annual ceremony will be available to watch on ABC, movie lovers will also be able to catch the biggest moments of the night on the ABC app with TV provider. Those without cable are not out of luck, as there are multiple ways to stream the ceremony. Set to be held largely in person, with attendees only required to wear masks during commercial breaks, the ceremony will be lie streamed on several services, including Hulu with Live TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. Most of these options offer a seven-day free trial, meaning you can sign up for free and cancel your subscription before being charged.

Those tuning in will get to watch as some of the biggest names from 2021 take home the most coveted accolades. This year, Netflix's Mank is the most nominated film, with 10 nominations, followed by The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal, and The Trial of the Chicago 7, which all earned six nominations. All seven of those films, along with Promising Young Woman, are up for Best Picture of the Year. The directors of Nomadland and Promising Young Woman, Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell, re nominated for best director, making this the first time two women have been nominated in the category in the same year. You can see the full list of nominees by clicking here.

This year's awards will be handed out by an A-list roster of presenters, which includes some of last year’s winners. The list of presenters is as follows: Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Reese Witherspoon, Zendaya, and 2020 best director winner Bong Joon-ho. The Sunday night ceremony will also see several performances, with all five nominated songs being performed in full as part of the Oscar pre-show, with H.E.R. set to perform "Fight for You" from Judas and the Black Messiah and Molly Sandén set to perform "Husavik" from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga on location in Húsavík, Iceland, among several others.

The Oscars pre-show kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on ABC, with the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony beginning at 8 p.m. ET. For all the latest updates on the night's events, stay tuned to PopCulture for coverage.

