New Blake Lively Movie Slated for February Release Gets Delayed

Blake Lively's upcoming movie It Ends With Us just had its release date delayed to June 21, 2024. The romance was originally slated to hit theaters on Feb. 9, but according to a report by PEOPLE it will be a little late. It's unclear why it was rescheduled, although many other movies coming this year have been delayed because of the Hollywood labor strikes.

It Ends With Us is based on a 2016 novel by the same name, written by author Colleen Hoover. It stars Lively as Lily Bloom, a young woman caught up in an intoxicating love affair that threatens her entire worldview. The film synopsis reads: "after a troubling incident of abuse reminds her of her dark past, she must decide if love alone can carry her marriage through. Further complicating things is the return of her first love into her life: a man who she took in many years prior when he was homeless."

Lively plays Lily, who has been aged up for the purposes of this adaptation. Actor Justin Baldoni plays Ryle Kincaid, the man she falls in love with and eventually marries. Baldon also directs the movie, while write Christy Hall adapted the novel into a screenplay. Other stars include Brandon Sklenar as Lily's past lover who unexpectedly returns to her life, Jenny Slate as Ryle's sister Allysa and Hasan Minhaj as Marshall.

This adaptation has been in the works for a while, but most of the casting and other details were confirmed in January of 2023. At the time, Hoover posted a video on Instagram saying: "I think that Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have what it takes to bring these characters to life, and I cannot wait for you guys to see that happen. I'm so excited, y'all. I can't even wrap my mind around this."

Hoover also addressed the age difference between the characters in her novel and those in the movie. During a publishing festival in June, she said: "Back when I wrote It Ends With Us, the new adult [genre] was very popular. You were writing college-age characters. That's what I was contracted to do. I made Lily very young. I didn't know that neurosurgeons went to school for 50 years. There's not a 20-something neurosurgeon."

It Ends With Us is available now in print, digital and audiobook formats. The film adaptation will hit theaters on June 21, 2024.