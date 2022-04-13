Mark Wahlberg Reveals What He Did With His 'Boogie Nights' Prosthetic

✖

Mark Wahlberg's prosthetic member from Boogie Nights is easily one of the most talked-about movie props of all time. Now, the actor has revealed what he did with the fake penis after completing the 1997 film that catapulted him to stardom. On Tuesday, Wahlberg sat down with Ellen DeGeneres to promote his new film, Father Stu. During the conversation, the daytime talk show host brought up the film and that specific set piece, asking Wahlberg where it is now. "It's in a safe locked away," he replied.

Wahlberg continued, "It's not something I can leave out! All of a sudden my kids are looking for the spare phone charger and pull that thing out, 'What the heck is that?' Wouldn't be a good look." Whalberg is dad to four kids: daughters Ella, 18, and Grace, 12, as well as sons Michael, 16, and Brendan, 13. He shares all of his children with wife Rhea Durham. DeGeneres asked if any of his kids have seen Boogie Nights yet. "I think my daughter has, but she has not had that conversation with me, thank God," the actor answered. "She's sparing me."

These days, Wahlberg's pendulum has swung pretty far from adult film stars, as his newest film is a biopic about the real-life story of Father Stuart Long, a boxer-turned-Catholic priest who died in 2015 after living with inclusion body myositis for many years. "I feel like this is starting a new chapter for me in that, now, doing things like this, real substance, can help people. I definitely want to focus on making more," Wahlberg told ET of taking on the role.

The actor continued, "I wouldn't say necessarily just faith-based content but things that will help people. So hopefully this movie will open a door for not only myself but for lots of other people in Hollywood to make more meaningful content." He added, "This movie's really touching everybody who sees it because we're all going through something. These are very difficult times and so to be able to share this with other people and remind people that things can get better ... we've gotta lock arms and support each other." Notably, Wahlberg also commented on the chances of retiring from acting in the near future, saying he'd likely make that decision "sooner rather than later, probably."