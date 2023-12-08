'Journey to Bethlehem' Stars Deliver Powerful 'Navity Song' (Exclusive Clip)





Journey to Bethlehem is out in theatres and digital now and is being well-received by critics and fans. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip from the flim, and it shows the cast performing the "Nativity Song." The clip shows Mary (Fiona Palomo) giving birth to Jesus Christ and the three wise men blessing the child.

As the synopsis states, Journey to Bethlehem "is a story about a young woman carrying an unimaginable responsibility. A young man torn between love and honor. A jealous king who will stop at nothing to keep his crown. This live-action Christmas musical adventure for the entire family weaves classic Christmas melodies with humor, faith and new pop songs in a retelling of the greatest story ever told, the story of Mary and Joseph and the birth of Jesus. A unique new entry into the collection of holiday classic movies, this epic Christmas musical is unlike any before it."

Palomo stars in the film with Milo Manheim, Antonio Banderas, Joel Smallbone, Moriah Smallbone, Stephanie Gil, Lecrae, Rizwan Manji, Geno Segers, and Omid Djalili. PopCulture.com spoke to Palomo and Manheim about Journey to Bethlehem, and they talked about playing Mary and Joseph in the movie.

"I did a lot of research. I went through those films, through other incredible actresses who have played Mary before," Palomo said. "And then I think the rest was just up to the script I had and was working with, as well as the vertigo of knowing that it was up to me to create this particular Mary. And it was very easy to fall in love with and understand as a human being that went through something enormous. Yeah, so it was just a lot of homework, of putting her together as a person, as a tangible human being."

"It was interesting to explore," Manheim said. "There's less Joseph than I thought in the Bible and in these scriptures and whatnot, so I didn't have as much as I thought I would to work on. ...I was really curious to learn and serve this story, like I want to do with everything I do, and I know that this is a particularly important one. So the research was extensive to make sure that I did not fail him. But what I ended up finding was that I really couldn't, because he is a human being and he's just trying his best. And the thing I wanted to really shine through was that he becomes a man through this journey because of Mary. And I think I did it."