'Groundhog Day': How to Watch the Bill Murray Classic This Holiday

Groundhog Day has arrived, again, and we have all the details on how you can watch the classic Bill Murray film that's based around the holiday. For those who have cable, Groundhog Day is airing multiple times on AMC between Tuesday and Wednesday, according to TV Guide. So don't worry if you miss it today because you'll get another chance tomorrow.

Now, for cord-cutters who prefer to stream, there are a few options, though, sadly, none of them involve Netflix or Hulu, as Groundhog Day is not streaming on either service. If you want to stream the Bill Murray vs. Punxsutawney Phil classic, you can rent it from Amazon Prime, Vudu, or YouTube. It is streaming on a few services that require subscriptions, such as FuboTV, SlingTV, and Philo, but it is not streaming for free on any of the other big-name services.

Groundhog Day stars Murray as Phil Connors, a cynical Pennsylvania weatherman stuck traveling to Punxsutawney from Pittsburgh to report on the annual event of Punxsutawney Phil popping up out his hole to either see his shadow or not. Things take a bizarre turn, however, when Phil begins reliving Groundhog Day over and over again. No matter what he does he can't get out, and he tries everything. It isn't until Phil lets his emotional guard down that he has any hope of getting back to regular life, which he eventually manages to do.

In addition to Murray, Groundhog Day also stars Andie MacDowell, Chris Elliott, Brian Doyle-Murray, and Stephen Tobolowsky as Ned. Ned Ryerson. The film was written by Danny Rubin and Harold Ramis, with Ramis directing. It premiered in theaters on Feb. 12, 1993, and went on to earn over $70 at the box office. There seems to be some debate over the film's budget, as it is listed as having cost anywhere from $14 million to $30 million to produce. Even still, Groundhog Day has gone on to become a beloved classic comedy.

Critically speaking, the film was very much a hit, with the late Roger Ebert writing, "Formula comedies are a dime a dozen. Those based on an original idea are more rare, and Groundhog Day, apart from everything else, is a demonstration of the way time can sometimes give us a break. Just because we're born as SOBs doesn't mean we have to live that way."