'Game of Thrones' Stars Sophie Turner and Kit Harrington to Reunite for New Project

Sophie Turner and Kit Harington will have a Game of Thrones reunion – complete with a medieval setting – in an upcoming movie called The Dreadful. The film comes from writer and director Natasha Kermani, according to a report by Deadline, and it is set during the War of the Roses. It will be a horror movie and a historical drama, but there's no doubt that fantasy fans will show up in droves to see the former King in the North and the Queen in the North reunited.

The Dreadful is a Gothic horror starring Turner as Anne, a woman living "a solitary, harsh life on the outskirts of society" with her mother-in-law, Morwen. Harington plays "a man from their past" who comes back into their lives, triggering a life-changing sequence of events for Anne. The movie is set during the War of the Roses, a series of conflicts in England from 1455 to 1487. Interestingly, this civil war was one of the main historical influences for George R.R. Martin's A Game of Thrones, with the combatants House Lancaster and House York often related to the fictional House Lannister and House Stark, respectively.

The Dreadful is written and directed by Kermani, best known for the 2020 horror film Lucky and part of the 2023 anthology film V/H/S/85, among others. So far Turner and Harington are the only cast members announced for the movie, and Turner will be a producer as well. Other producers include Patrick Muldoon for Storyboard Media, Greg Lauritano for Black Magic, Patrick Hibler and Lucas Jarach.

Turner made an Instagram post about this announcement, writing: "I mean we couldn't NOT hang out again ya know." The two were co-stars on all eight seasons of Game of Thrones and their characters spent a lot of time together in the final two seasons. Fans of the series were already hoping to see them together again, but ideally in westeros. Many speculated that Turner would reprise her role as Sansa Stark in Harington's proposed spinoff series, SNOW.

Game of Thrones ended in 2019 with the surviving characters scattering all over the world. Harington's Jon Snow was banished north of The Wall, while Turner's Sansa Stark was named Queen of the North – an independent nation. In June of 2022, fans learned that Harington himself had assembled a team of writers and pitched a sequel series to HBO centering around his character's life in exile. Few details on the plot were revealed, but fans were quick to speculate about which characters might make appearances.

Many figured that Sansa would be involved to some extent, since she was the monarch of the nearest kingdom and was on good terms with Snow. However, at this point it's not clear if this series is still in development. Some projects were "shelved" during the Hollywood labor strikes, and this may be one of them – especially since it is not based on any of Martin's writing.

That means The Dreadful may be fans' best chance to see Turner and Harington back together on screen anytime soon. It's not clear when the movie might be coming out or where fans will be able to watch it.