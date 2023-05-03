Why Emma Watson Hasn't Acted in Years

Emma Watson finally revealed why she has not been seen on the big screen since Little Women nearly five years ago. In a new interview alongside her younger brother, Alex Watson, about his new gin Renais, Watson said she "wasn't very happy" with her career. She felt "a bit caged" by the industry, which would require her to go out and promote every movie after it was filmed.

The Harry Potter star, who turned 33 last month, has not made a film since Little Women, which was filmed in early 2018. The movie hit theaters in late 2019 and earned instant critical acclaim. Every member of the cast earned great reviews, including Watson. However, that didn't mean Watson felt great about her career.

"I wasn't very happy, if I'm being honest," Watson told The Financial Times. "I think I felt a bit caged. The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn't have very much control over."

It was "very difficult" for Watson to be the face or spokesperson for something she wasn't completely involved with at every stage of the process, she said. She found it "really frustrating" to be "held accountable" for someone else's work.

"I was held accountable in a way that I began to find really frustrating, because I didn't have a voice, I didn't have a say," she said. "I started to realize that I only wanted to stand in front of things where if someone was going to give me flak about it, I could say, in a way that didn't make me hate myself, 'Yes, I screwed up, it was my decision, I should have done better,'" Watson told the Financial Times.

Watson feels more invested in Renais. She is overseeing the imagery, design, and art direction for the gin brand, which is Alex's brainchild. The siblings grew up around wine, as their father, Chris Watson, is a self-described oenophile. They were both born in France, where Chris and their mother, Jacqueline, lived for seven years. They moved back to England when Alex was a toddler, but they continued returning to France.

"I can't say where the journey will go. I'm sure we'll make mistakes," Watson told the Financial Times. "But I can vouch for Alex, I know who he is. I've seen what this is. I've literally picked the grapes myself."

Watson recently added writing and directing to her skills, as she oversaw an advertising campaign for Prada. She plans to return to filmmaking with a movie that will start shooting early next year, the Financial Times reports. The details of the project remain under wraps. Watson also plans to study for a master's degree in creative writing at Oxford University, starting this September.