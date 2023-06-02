Dwayne Johnson to Reprise His Role in New 'Fast & Furious' Movie

After previously vowing to not return to the Fast and Furious franchise, Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson is reprising his role as Luke Hobbs. The former professional wrestler confirmed the news with a video on his social platforms. The news comes after he appeared in with an end credit cameo reprising the role in the latest film in the franchise, Fast X. The scene shows Hobbs talking to Jason Momoa's character and hints at the two of them duking them out in the future. The film would be a continuation of that sequence that will bridge into a Fast X: Part II, Deadline reports.

In the video posted to his social media, Johnson tells fans, "Just tapping in with you guys and delivering some information — some long-awaited information…I am 100 percent confirming to you guys around the world that yes, it is true: Hobbs is back in the Fast & Furious franchise."

The second film is currently in development. Sources close to production also revealed to Deadline that Johnson has the option to appear in the next installment of Fast & Furious as well. The untitled film is not a sequel or spin-off to Hobbs & Shaw. Instead, it would be a separate film based on a screenplay by longtime Fast & Furious collaborator, Chris Morgan.

Johnson was last seen as Hobbs in the Fast & Furious series in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, which was No. 1 for four weekends globally. The film and grossed more than $750 million by the end of its theatrical run.

Johnson and co-star Vin Diesel had a public fallout that began behind the scenes, which caused Johnson to exit to the franchise. He also addressed their issues. "Despite us having our differences, me and Vin, we've been like brothers for years," he said. "You just think about the future, you just think about plans that are much bigger than ourselves. Those bigger plans are the North Star."