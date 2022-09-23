'Don't Worry Darling' Is Finally out, and Fans Have Plenty of Thoughts

Don't Worry Darling premiered in theaters around the world this weekend, and fans were more divided than ever over this strange film. The movie has had a rocky time in the press between the controversies surrounding director Olivia Wilde and her casting choices, as well as the performance of Harry Styles. As for the movie itself, most seemed disappointed.

Don't Worry Darling is a psychological thriller starring Styles and Florence Pugh as a young married couple in the 1950s. They live in a "company town" in California, and they soon find that everything is not as it seems. The movie also stars Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll and Wilde herself. It was originally meant to star Shia LaBeouf in place of Styles, but for reasons that are still up for debate, LaBeouf was fired early in the production process.

This movie has spawned rumors of a feud between Pugh and Wilde, questions about Wilde's true commitment to feminism and rumors that Wilde and Styles have broken up in their real-life relationship. It has was also responsible for the viral debate about whether Styles spat on Pine at the film's premiere and a resurgence in interest in LaBeouf's life after retirement.

As enthralling as all that off-screen drama was, the movie must be allowed to speak for itself. At the time of this writing, it has a dismal 38 percent positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but a much more forgiving 80 percent positive rating among fans. Here's a look at what fans are saying about the movie over on social media.