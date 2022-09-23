'Don't Worry Darling' Is Finally out, and Fans Have Plenty of Thoughts
Don't Worry Darling premiered in theaters around the world this weekend, and fans were more divided than ever over this strange film. The movie has had a rocky time in the press between the controversies surrounding director Olivia Wilde and her casting choices, as well as the performance of Harry Styles. As for the movie itself, most seemed disappointed.
Don't Worry Darling is a psychological thriller starring Styles and Florence Pugh as a young married couple in the 1950s. They live in a "company town" in California, and they soon find that everything is not as it seems. The movie also stars Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll and Wilde herself. It was originally meant to star Shia LaBeouf in place of Styles, but for reasons that are still up for debate, LaBeouf was fired early in the production process.
This movie has spawned rumors of a feud between Pugh and Wilde, questions about Wilde's true commitment to feminism and rumors that Wilde and Styles have broken up in their real-life relationship. It has was also responsible for the viral debate about whether Styles spat on Pine at the film's premiere and a resurgence in interest in LaBeouf's life after retirement.
As enthralling as all that off-screen drama was, the movie must be allowed to speak for itself. At the time of this writing, it has a dismal 38 percent positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but a much more forgiving 80 percent positive rating among fans. Here's a look at what fans are saying about the movie over on social media.
Mysterious
It’s it supposed to be like Stepford Wives? That’s the vibe I got from the trailer.— Jackson Banks ☮️ (@WriterBanks) September 25, 2022
For all the press coverage this movie have gotten, fans remarked on how little they actually know about its contents.
Disparate Talent
Shia LaBeouf would have definitely been a better fit— TH (@ELLSG35) September 24, 2022
Many fans found Styles to be the most distracting part of the movie. Seeing him alongside seasoned actors was distracting, and many felt that his performance didn't measure up.
Mocking Styles
…she is quoting harry styles people https://t.co/7tzHyElTV7— isabela (@bluuuecat) September 24, 2022
Along those same lines, many fans dredged up jokes about Styles' awkward quotes from the film's premiere in Italy last month.
Vindicated
watched dont worry darling.. yeah don’t trust movie critics they’re just miserable and don’t have a life outside of movies.. the movie was phenomenal pic.twitter.com/46Oo9mNGsh— jon (@JONPlNK) September 24, 2022
Don’t Worry Darling is a good movie. pic.twitter.com/guLbbUm8wC— aaron chanda (@LongonAMC2112) September 24, 2022
Some fans felt that the hate for this movie was overblown. After seeing it for themselves, they were glad they didn't let the poor reviews turn them off from seeing it entirely.
Prolonged Interpretation
It was SO entertaining! Cannot stop thinking about the details so will see it again asap. Feels like a real puzzle box of a film— Sedative Baritone (@SedativBaritone) September 25, 2022
Many fans felt that it was not fair to make up your mind about this movie too quickly. They thought it deserved some pondering.
Styles Fans
YES WE DESERVED THIS PLS COMEBACK SHORT HAIR HARRY WITHOUT MUSTACHE pic.twitter.com/s1uZZDlPZ3— federica (@sigvoftimes) September 23, 2022
Naturally, some of the most emphatic responses to this film came from die-hard fans of Styles from his days as a boy band singer.
Box Office
Chaos marketing! https://t.co/K215nSLyRx— coming soon. (@AmIFameisYet) September 25, 2022
Finally, commenters tried to gauge the response to this movie by its performance at the box office this on opening weekend. It made about $30 million worldwide – still below its $35 million production budget.