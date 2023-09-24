Disney Fans Shocked to Discover Iconic Animated Movie's 'G' Rating: 'Not for Children'

Young parents have been revisiting their own childhood favorites and introducing them to their children through Disney+, but some attitudes have changed in the last two or three decades. Over the last two weeks, Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame has sparked some serious conversations on social media. Many users wonder how the movie secured a G rating.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame was released in 1996 and packaged as yet another fairy tale in Disney's catalog. It is based on the 1831 novel by Victor Hugo, however, as retrospective critic Lindsay Ellis points out, the movie draws much more inspiration from other film adaptations of the 20th century. Still, it doesn't stray far enough from the source material to escape all the violence, psychological torment and despair of the source material. For years, critics have said it was an odd choice for a Disney children's movie, and that sentiment is having a resurgence now.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame was given a G rating by the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) under the same ratings system that governs movies today. Those ratings are somewhat subjective and are often surprising in hindsight. For Disney, this may be the most prominent surprise in their lineup. Here's a look at what fans are saying about the G rating on The Hunchback of Notre Dame.