Disney Fans Shocked to Discover Iconic Animated Movie's 'G' Rating: 'Not for Children'
Fans showing 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' to their own children could hardly believe it was rated for children when they were kids.
Young parents have been revisiting their own childhood favorites and introducing them to their children through Disney+, but some attitudes have changed in the last two or three decades. Over the last two weeks, Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame has sparked some serious conversations on social media. Many users wonder how the movie secured a G rating.
The Hunchback of Notre Dame was released in 1996 and packaged as yet another fairy tale in Disney's catalog. It is based on the 1831 novel by Victor Hugo, however, as retrospective critic Lindsay Ellis points out, the movie draws much more inspiration from other film adaptations of the 20th century. Still, it doesn't stray far enough from the source material to escape all the violence, psychological torment and despair of the source material. For years, critics have said it was an odd choice for a Disney children's movie, and that sentiment is having a resurgence now.
The Hunchback of Notre Dame was given a G rating by the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) under the same ratings system that governs movies today. Those ratings are somewhat subjective and are often surprising in hindsight. For Disney, this may be the most prominent surprise in their lineup. Here's a look at what fans are saying about the G rating on The Hunchback of Notre Dame.
'Not for Children'
We tried to watch it at some point last year and I had forgotten that it literally opens with the attempted murder of a disabled baby, I have NO idea how this one got past anyone, it is so much not for children 😬— Alyssa Long 🦖🥄 ♿️🥄 (@MeasuredAndSlow) September 13, 2023
Many viewers reported their surprise when revisiting this movie as adults with their own children. They found the subject matter itself to be too upsetting for the intended age group.
Outrageous Pitch
I really want to know who thought making this book into a kids’ movie was a good idea anyway. That’s like “Let’s make Les Mis into a kids’ movie!”— Shannon Brescher Shea (@storiteller) September 15, 2023
Knowing how movies are made, many commenters wondered how this one even got past the pitch process, considering the odd pairing of the source material with the target audience.
Still Love It
It is a good movie though, I love the music (and Pheebus, don't tell anyone >.> )— windriderz49 (@windriderz49) September 13, 2023
The movie's die-hard fans did not try to defend it, but made it clear that they were glad it got made, even if it was a fluke of some kind.
Defenders
This is true... a lot of Disney movie things aren't geared towards the kids or things they would understand. Right over their heads lol— windriderz49 (@windriderz49) September 13, 2023
On the other hand, some commenters did genuinely defend the movie, saying that children shouldn't be completely shielded from unpleasant things – especially in the safe context of a movie.
Corruption
Monsters Inc is rated G. A movie about monsters scaring kids is rated G. So I looked it up. And of course it is because Disney paid for the ratings— Sara (@Banner1107) September 13, 2023
the first disney animated movie to have a pg rating was "the black cauldron" in 1985, and there wasn't another pg rating until 2002, for "lilo & stitch". hunchback came at a time where disney was attempting a shift towards adult themes. lion king absolutely impacted this rating— 🕳️ The 💖Barbie💖 In The Pit 🕳️ (@pontaneously) September 13, 2023
Of course, many people theorized that there had to be some kind of corruption between the MPAA and Disney. For a studio this big, they figured the lines of communication would be open.
Other Examples
I recently rewatched Anastasia too and it is DARK— Cora Harrington (@lingerie_addict) September 13, 2023
Commenters discussed other examples of surprisingly dark children's movies, including Fox's Anastasia.
Remake
Absolutely— Beatrice Bella (@BeatriceBella16) September 13, 2023
Finally, with Disney working on so many live-action remakes these days, some fans wondered when this one would get a more mature treatment.