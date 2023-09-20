Cult Classic Halloween Movie Returning to Theaters in October

Grab your broomsticks and fly to your nearest movie theaters, because a cult classic movie is once again about to cast a spell on audiences. Hocus Pocus, the fan-favorite 1993 Halloween film, is returning to theaters for one day only this Halloween season to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

According to Total Film, Hocus Pocus will be screening in theaters across the US and UK. In the U.S., the film will hit the big screen on Friday, Oct. 6 at chains including Regal and AMC. The film will also screen throughout the UK at multiple cinema chains, such as Vue, Cineworld, and Showcase on multiple dates in October.

(Photo: Disney)

Directed by Kenny Ortega, Hocus Pocus stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson Sisters – Winifred, Sarah, and Mary – a trio of witches who were sentenced to death after draining the life force of a young Emily Binx in Salem, Massachusetts in 1693. Some 300 years later, they return to torment Salem when Max (Omri Katz) lights the Black Flame Candle. Together with his little sister Dani (Thora Birch) and his crush Allison (Vinessa Shaw), along with the help of Binx the cat (Jason Marsden) and zombie Billy Butcherson (Doug Jones), Max must stop the Sanderson sisters from draining the life force of Salem's children before the sun rises.

Although Hocus Pocus wasn't a critical or commercial success, the film became a cult classic in the years that followed. It is now considered a Halloween staple and became so popular that in 2022, Disney+ debuted a long-awaited sequel, Hocus Pocus 2. Bringing back Midler, Parker, and Najimy as the Sanderson sisters, the movie was set 30 years after the events of the original film and followed a group of high school girls who summon the Sanderson Sisters back to life.

Hocus Pocus 2 became the most-watched original film for Disney+ over the frame of the first three days of release, and it picked up three Emmy nominations this year in the Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score), and Outstanding Television Movie categories.

Hoping to capitalize on Hocus Pocus 2's success, Walt Disney Pictures president Sean Bailey confirmed in June that Hocus Pocus 3 is in the works. The upcoming movie will bring back director Anne Fletcher and writer Jen D'Angelo, though further information, including plot details, returning cast, and a release date, are not known. Both Hocus Pocus and its sequel are available to stream on Disney+.