One of Charlie Hunnam's Wildest Movies Airs on TV This Weekend

Director Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen airs on Showtime Friday, Aug. 27 at 8:15 a.m. ET and 7 p.m. ET. The film stars Matthew McConaughey but also features former Sons of Anarchy actor Charlie Hunnam. The movie was among the last wide theatrical releases before the coronavirus pandemic shut down most theaters in the U.S., so it was released to video on demand platforms earlier than originally planned. The stylized action movie earned mostly good reviews and was released by STXFilms.

Showtime began airing The Gentlemen in October 2020. If you miss the airings Friday, the film is still available to stream on the Showtime app through March 31, 2022. The app is available to those who have a Showtime subscription through their cable or satellite provider. Those who want Showtime without a traditional subscription can sign up for the app for $10.99 per month, beginning with a 30-day trial. Hunnam can also be seen in True Story of the Kelly Gang and Children of Men, which are also now available to stream on Showtime.

The Gentlemen was completed in 2019 but hit theaters in January 2020. McConaughey stars as Michael Pearson, an American living in London who tries to sell his business to an American billionaire. Hunnam stars as Raymond Smith, Pearson's right-hand man. The rest of the ensemble cast features Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Colin Ferrell, and Hugh Grant. It is Hunnam's second collaboration with Ritchie, following 2017's King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. The film is also Hunnam's latest release. His next project is Tim Kirby's Last Looks, a Mel Gibson-starring thriller expected to come out before the end of 2021. Hunnam is also filming Shantaram, a series for Apple TV+.

During the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, The Gentlemen was among the movies released to home video earlier than planned to give audiences new movies to watch while in lockdown. It was originally set for release on video on demand on April 7 but was moved up to March 24. The film is also available on DVD and Blu-ray.

The Gentlemen was such a success that Ritchie is developing a TV series based on it. In October 2020, Deadline reported that Ritchie will write and direct, as well as executive produce with Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies. The project originally started as a television pitch before Ritchie decided to make it as a movie. The series will be produced by Miramax TV.

