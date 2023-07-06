'Bob Marley: One Love' Trailer Gives First Look at Kingsley Ben-Adir as Reggae Icon

Bob Marley fans have been on the edge awaiting additional details on the long-awaited Paramount Pictures biopic. The wait is over as the trailer for Bob Marley: One Love has finally dropped. Producers on the project include his tight-knit family – wife, Rita, and children – Ziggy and Cedella. And as Ziggy Marley said in an official Instagram statement, there would have been no movie without their involvement as the story had to have been told right. "Nothing happens before it's time, and now is the time for the story of our father Bob Marley to be represented in a biopic theatrical release coming in 2024," Ziggy wrote.

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, the film stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob – and Lashana Lynch as Rita. The movie will chronicle Bob's sorrows, joys, and his redemption, centering on an important part of his life during the late 1970s while recording the album, Exodus.

In an interview with Shadow and Act, Ziggy spoke on the authenticity of the film, exasperated by having a primarily Jamaican cast and crew. And nothing was off limits to showcase. "We didn't sugarcoat anything," he said. "So you're going to see some stuff in there that I didn't know about, and others didn't know either. We're not just putting in the good, not just putting in the bad – it was everything. We want to bring it to the people real and raw. We want them to say, 'I didn't know that about Bob.' For so long, this has been our bubble. You're going to be surprised by what you see."

The film was shot in both London and Jamaica. Ziggy told S&A the film has been a long time coming, with studios vying for his father's story since he was a child. It wasn't until they linked with Paramount that it felt right. From the inception of this biopic to its release was about a five-year process. The film is slated for release in January 2024, and is not yet rated.